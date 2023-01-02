Russia Prez Putin Says 2022 Was Year Of Difficult Decisions; 'West Lied To Us About Peace'

Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Sunday said that the year 2022 for Russian Federation was full of "difficult decisions, and major steps towards Russia's full independence."

In his speech on the New Year 2023 that he delivered standing among soldiers who apparently fought in Ukraine, Putin called the 2022 year a year that was truly pivotal, and full of "even fateful events." The events in 2022 became the frontier where Russia lay its foundation for the common future and its true independence, President Putin noted, according to the transcription of his speech in the English language shared by the Kremlin.

West 'encouraged the neo-Nazis': Putin

Putin berated the Western world, saying that the "Western elites hypocritically assured us of their peaceful intentions" including helping resolve the eight-year-long conflict in Donbas that witnessed violence against the ethnic Russian population. But in fact, asserted Putin, NATO, and Western nations "encouraged the neo-Nazis in every possible way."

Putin furthermore slammed the US and its allies, saying that they continued to take military and "overtly terrorist action" against peaceful civilians in the people's republics of Donbas. He continued, that Russia's sovereignty, independent, and future hugely relied on its military strength and determination.

"The West lied to us about peace while preparing for aggression, and today, they no longer hesitate to openly admit it and to cynically use Ukraine and its people as a means to weaken and divide Russia," President Vladimir Putin noted in his new year speech, justifying the invasion of Ukraine.

Furthermore, the Russian leader stressed that the "moral, historical rightness" is on Russia's side as its armed forces combat the Nazis in Ukraine.

"Today we are fighting for this, protecting our people in our own historical territories, in the new constituent entities of the Russian Federation," he asserted. “It was a year that put a lot in its place, clearly separated courage and heroism from betrayal and cowardice, showed that there is no higher power than love for one’s family and friends, loyalty to friends and comrades, devotion to one’s Fatherland,” the Russian President furthermore said, addressing millions of Russians who watched his traditional midnight televised address.

Putin slammed the Western sanctions on Russia, saying that those who started it "expected the complete destruction of our industry, finances, and transport." He continued, that this did not happen because "together we created a reliable margin of safety.” As Putin delivered his speech, he was also constantly heard coughing that sparked speculations about his health once again. Russian leader coughed apparently three times in one sentence as he barrelled through his speech. Analysts shared his speech, labelling him as the "the sick man of Europe."