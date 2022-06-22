Russia Prioritizing Efforts To Prevent Direct Nuclear Conflict, Says A Senior Diplomat

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Wednesday reiterated that Moscow is trying to deter a "direct conflict" with the EU and NATO and is striving to maintain preventive dialogue between the nuclear powers. It is an "unconditional priority" of the diplomacy of the Russian Federation to continue holding negotiations, Ryabkov said at a meeting of the International Trialogue Club according to Russia's state affiliated press. He further emphasized on the need to ensure strategic regional stability, preserve non-proliferation regimes of weapons of mass destruction, as well as manage the situation in the field of arms control, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia, said Ryabkov, plays a stabilizing role in the world. Moscow has built 'multifaceted cooperation' with the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, he reiterated. As West has flared the Russophobia, it is Moscow's responsibility to pay heed to those countries that seek mutually beneficial relations with Russia, he emphasized. Russia will bolster multilateral associations and integration structures, such as the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States and BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), the Russian diplomat said.

West's arms supply could lead to nuclear conflict

Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev had also earlier warned that the West’s rampant supply of arms and weaponry to Ukraine would escalate the conflict with NATO. This could escalate into a nuclear war, warned Medvedev, adding that it would be a "catastrophic scenario for everyone".

During his assessment of the war to state affiliated Tass Ukraine, Medvedev further wrote: "The pumping of weapons by NATO countries into Ukraine, the training of its troops to use Western equipment, the dispatch of mercenaries and the conduct of exercises by the countries of the alliance near our borders increase the likelihood of a direct and open conflict between NATO and Russia instead of a ‘war by proxy’ they are waging." In statements to the foreign analysts in Moscow, Russian officials haven’t ruled out the possibility of a war between Moscow and NATO, saying that it does not subside. Moreover, the cynicism of Western “talking heads is becoming more and more frank,” they said.