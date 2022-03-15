As Russian troops continue their invasion of Ukraine on Day 20 of the ongoing war, visuals of Russian flags being unfurled on the buildings in the war wrecked Ukrainian city Melitopol surfaced on Tuesday, projecting Russian supremacy in the area.

Even as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refuses to accept that Russia has seized control over the city, the pictures from the ground have a different story to tell. This comes after Russian forces abducted the Melitopol Mayor after seizing ‘temporary control’ of the area amid the ongoing war.

Russia unfurls its flags on Melitopol buildings

On Friday, March 11, Russian soldiers allegedly kidnapped Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Southern Ukraine's Melitopol city during which a "plastic bag was put on his head". The Ukrainian Parliament has claimed that a group of 10 occupiers abducted the mayor of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhya region. The mayor was taken hostage after he refused to co-operate with the Russian military trying to occupy the city, Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs had alleged. He has been reportedly detained at the city crisis centre.

A surveillance video also showed Ukrainian Mayor being marched out of city hall surrounded by Russian soldiers. Melitopol continues to remain under the temporary control of Russian forces. It is located in southeast Ukraine.

The mayor of #Melitopol Ivan Fedorov was kidnapped, said Anton Gerashchenko



According to him, Fyodorov refused to cooperate with the Russian military occupying the city. He was detained at the city crisis center, where he was in charge of the city's life support. pic.twitter.com/mCzfCzDWzQ — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 11, 2022

Melitopol has witnessed immense shelling, bombardments and destruction, as the city has been under attack since the beginning of the Russian operation. Just two days after the commencement of the Russian Attack, the Kremlin had announced complete control over Melitopol. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on February 26 that the country's forces have taken complete control of Melitopol city. However, Ukrainian forces have denied the claim and maintained that the friction between the two nations continues in the area. The Russian Federation also captured control over Television and radio towers in the area on March 8.

Besides, Russia is aggressing forward, casting aside the sanctions being imposed by the West. Amid the full-scale military attack by Russia, the United States Department of State on Monday announced that new sanctions have been imposed against 11 high-ranking Russian military as well as military-industrial figures, including Russian National Guard chief Viktor Zolotov, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation head Dmitry Shugayev, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev, and other eight Russian Deputy Defence Ministers.

(Image: Republic/AP)