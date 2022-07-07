Russia Proposes Informal UNSC Session On 'root Cause Of Crisis, Neo-Nazism' In Ukraine

Russia's Charge d'Affaires to the UN Security Council (UNSC), Dmitry Polyanskiy invited the members to an informal session on the topic of "neo-Nazism in Ukraine." According to a statement by Polyanskiy, the Russian representative will hold the meeting on July 11 at 3 pm (local time) in New York headquarters. In the letter to the council, Polyanskiy elaborated that he will underline the "root cause" and current status of radical nationalism in Ukraine that led to the crisis.

Polyanskiy, in his letter, outlined that the objective of the Aria-Formula meeting will be in and around Ukraine being considered at various UN fora despite the presence of "neo-Nazi voices" in the incumbent Kyiv regime, including amidst the armed forces, led by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Russia also hopes to discuss the nationalism "issues indispensable for the unbiased analysis of the formed of battalions against civilians in the east and south of Ukraine." In particular, the Russian Federation also wishes to shed light on the contribution of the Roman Shukhevych, and Stephan Bandera, who the letter described as "most notorious Ukrainian Nazi collaborators."

Ukraine slams Russia's move as 'summer escalation'

In a stern response to the five-page invitation specifying the crux of the proposed informal session, Ukraine's permanent representative to the council, Serhiy Kyslytsya said it is a "summer aggravation." Taking to Twitter, Kyslytsya wrote: "...it is aggressive mimicry when the mission of the fascist country...organises rant about 'neo-Nazism' in New York."

Russia ramps up fleet in the Black Sea

Ukrainian Southern Command in its operational update claimed that Russia on Wednesday upped its Black Sea fleet with 5 missile carriers, two submarines, and a single amphibious assault ship. "The shipping group of the Black Sea Fleet has increased - now there are five missile ships and two submarines carrying 48 Calibers together, together with one large amphibious assault ship," the statement said.

This comes as the invading troops continued shelling east and southern Ukrainian cities. In Kharkiv, Russian troops launched airstrikes in Rubizhne. Meanwhile, following the takeover of Lysychansk, Russian soldiers were trying to advance toward settlements in Verkhnekamsk and Hryhorivka, a statement by Ukraine's General Staff of Armed Forces said. Meanwhile, Ukrainian defenders repelled multiple attacks in Kherson. At least 5 Russian troops were killed as Ukraine launched a fierce counterattack in the Dobryanka region. In the sturdy defence, the Ukrainian Armed Forces claimed to eliminate 38 Russian troops, and destroy one T-62 Russian tank and two 120 Calibre Sani Mortar complexes in the past 24 hours.

(Image: AP)