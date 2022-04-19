Russia Proposes To Ukrainian Troops & Foreign Mercenaries In Azovstal City To Surrender

Amidst the ravaging war in Eastern Europe, the Russian armed forces proposed Ukrainian soldiers and foreign mercenaries hiding in Mariupol's Azovstal complex to surrender on Tuesday. The proposal was announced by Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center. "Given the catastrophic situation that has developed at the Azovstal metallurgical plant, and also guided by purely humane principles, the Russian armed forces once again offer militants of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries to halt all hostilities and lay down their arms," Mizintsev stated at a press briefing, ANI reported citing Sputnik.

According to Mizintsev, the procedure will commence at 10:00 GMT with direct communication between the Russian and Ukrainian sides. The surrender process will run two hours and begin at 11:00 GMT when the militants will begin departing the Azovstal complex without weapons, he added. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Russia intensified its assaults on cities and towns along a hundreds-of-mile-long front in what both the warring sides termed as a new phase of the conflict for control of Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland.

'The Russian forces have begun battle for Donbass': Zelenskyy

Following the failure of a Russian attempt to capture Kyiv, the Kremlin claimed that its main goal was to take control of the eastern Donbass region, where Moscow-backed rebels had been fighting Ukrainian forces for the past eight years, The Associated Press (AP) reported. As per Ukrainian forces, the invaders attempted to break through Ukraine's defences along almost the whole frontline, prompting the military to declare a "new phase of the conflict." "The Russian troops have begun the battle for Donbass. A significant part of the entire Russian army is now concentrated on this offensive," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

Russia accuses US & other Westerns countries of supplying weapons to Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry has accused the United States and other Western nations of arming Ukraine so that it can continue fighting until the last Ukrainian. Addressing a meeting of top military commanders on Tuesday, Sergei Shoigu warned that Washington and its allies are doing everything they can to prolong Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. He pointed out that the growing shipments of foreign weapons obviously indicate that they intend to provoke the Kyiv regime into fighting until the last Ukrainian.

Image: AP