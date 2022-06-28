Russia Pushes For BRICS Enlargement, 'anti-sanctions' International Payments System

Russia has suggested that the BRICS countries — Brazil, China, India and South Africa which are the globe’s largest emerging economies— must undergo an expansion. It also suggested the plan to create an “anti-sanctions” international payments system. Russia welcomes the idea to expand the alliance of Brazil, Russia, India and China, known as BRICS, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told a state press briefing. It is integral for the BRICS nations to work out these rules of the potential enlargement and consider adding specific candidates, he emphasized.

"In principle, we look positively at the issue of the association’s potential enlargement, although we understand that it is necessary to approach this issue very carefully," Ushakov told a briefing. He continued, "What do we propose? Frist of all, we propose defining the procedures and requirements for potential candidates for joining BRICS.”

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has also been seeking to internationalize Russia’s System for the Transfer of Financial Messages (SFPS) with his Asian and African allies. The "sanctions-free" alternative to the widely-used international payment method Swift system would facilitate safe interbank payments. Moscow launched the SFPS in 2017 to outdo the Western sanctions as the US cut Russian banks’ access to Swift. Russia now plans to link the payments systems of the BRICS countries, as suggested by its Business Council.

Argentina, Iran apply to BRICS

"An efficient BRICS payment system can encourage payments in national currencies and ensure sustainable payments and investments among our countries, which make up over 20% of the global inflow of foreign direct investment," Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) told Moscow Times reporters. He stressed the non-market risks of the global payment infrastructure.

Kremlin aide at a presser iterated that it was necessary for Moscow to find some formats that would make it possible at the initial stage to cooperate with the association in the capacity of observers. It is important that candidate states are admitted to the organization in the first place. "But this depends not only on Russia but also on our partners," Ushakov said. Both Argentina and Iran have reportedly already applied for joining BRICS, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a notification.