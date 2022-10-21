Russia Pushes To Be Onboard Nord Stream Attack Probe Despite Resistance From Europe

Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia is trying to get access to the Nord Stream attack probe through diplomatic channels. However, Russia is facing resistance from Europe. "We are working through diplomatic channels. It is being conducted very intensively with the mentioned countries, but so far we are running into such a wall of unwillingness to interact in any way to get to the truth together," said Dmitry Peskov.

As per Sputnik, the Kremlin spokesperson said that many people in Europe will be surprised if the truth about the Nord Stream attack probe is made public.

The truth "will surely surprise many in these European countries if it is made public," said Peskov. The Kremlin spokesperson added that Putin's administration has no new information about the Nord Stream attack investigation as European nations have blocked Russia's attempt to take part in the investigation.

The Nord Stream pipelines transported Russian gas into Europe, although the Nord Stream 2 never started operation. Towards the end of September, the pipelines started leaking after powerful explosions. Danish and Swedish authorities believe that the leak occurred due to a deliberate act of sabotage instead of an accidental blast but they have blocked Russia from taking part in the investigation.

Russia and US blame each other for the attack

Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson of Russia's foreign minister said that the investigation into Nord Stream attack will be reliable and unbiased only if Moscow also participates in it, alluding that in Russia's absence from the investigation, the blame may be falsely assigned on Russia.

US and UK have reportedly blamed Russia for the attack on Nord Stream pipelines whereas Russia has blamed US and UK. In a speech to Russian people, Vladimir Putin said that the "anglo-saxons" were responsible for it, adding that they have set a dangerous precedent. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that claims suggesting Russia was behind the attack were "quite predictably stupid and absurd".

Nations in Europe, especially Germany, have for long relied on Russian energy to power their domestic manufacturing sector. Since the war in Ukraine, Germany has had to pivot and rely more on American natural gas, which is a problem because American natural gas is much more expensive.

According to a report from the Financial Times, Germany's economy minister himself expressed concern about the high costs of American natural gas.