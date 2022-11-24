Russia Questions UN's Biased Wordings In Assessing Shooting Of Russian POWs By Ukraine

Russia on Wednesday questioned the United Nations for its biased and opaque wordings and not properly assessing the footage in which the Ukrainian military shot dead 10 Russian soldiers who surrendered and lay on the ground unarmed in cold blood. UN spokesman Farhan Haq in what Russia described as "common wordings" said that all reported human rights violations by all sides in the ongoing conflict must be "fully investigated" and that there should be accountability. UN refrained from deriding Ukraine for the alleged war crime, the footage of which has been widely shared on social media.

Warning: Graphic content, some viewers may find the video disturbing.

The Ukrofascists of the 80th airborne Assault Brigade executed a group of captured Russian soldiers. At least 11 people were killed.

Shooting prisoners is a war crime for any regime!!! pic.twitter.com/3KBuLXD0Oe — RTK (@RTKherson) November 18, 2022

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram that the UN official was "hiding behind common phrases" and not holding the Ukrainian military accountable for atrocities against the Russian Prisoners of War (POWs). She was referring to the investigation of the incident that occurred in Makiivka, an oblast in the frontline of Luhansk where Ukrainian soldiers shot dead uniformed Russian soldiers despite that their arms lay far away, and they had surrendered. The 10 Russian service members were on the ground with their hands behind their heads when they were shot at point-blank range. Ukraine, in its response, said that the Russian soldiers "faked" the surrender without providing further evidence or detail.

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zakharova accused Ukraine's military of "flagrantly violating" international humanitarian laws, specifically the 1949 Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War and international human rights laws, including the 1966 International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the 1984 Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. She further stressed that while Ukraine subjects captured Russian soldiers to cruel and inhuman treatment, Moscow has treated Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered in accordance with the 1949 Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POWs). Russia slammed the "deliberate and methodical murder" of its unarmed soldiers.

"We demand that international organisations condemn and thoroughly investigate this shocking crime. No atrocity committed by Ukrainian military units will remain unpunished," Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an official statement.

'They shoot tied-up soldiers in legs, disrespect bodies of the dead soldiers:' Russian MFA

Russia's foreign ministry further underscored that the clip shows the "militants" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who routinely murder, torture, humiliate and commit atrocities and do not demonstrate the armed forces' ethics. "They shoot tied-up soldiers in the legs, disrespect the bodies of the dead soldiers, and shoot unarmed soldiers and civilians," Russian MFA claimed. "They have even shared footage of tanks crushing people alive," it said, accusing the Ukrainians.

Russia then slammed the UN's biased tone, saying that collective "West" that militarily supports Kyiv "paid no attention" to this war crime involving the Russian soldiers. "Such approval by the US and European curators makes them accomplices to the crimes committed by the Ukrainian neo-Nazis whom they foster," asserted the Russian foreign ministry.

Russia's ambassador Gennady Gatilo meanwhile pledged to bring the war crime committed by what he described "Kyiv regime’s henchmen" before the international community. "The Russian Mission to the UN in Geneva will demand a public condemnation *of this horrific crime from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights," he said in a statement, separately. In a more fierce response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia "without a doubt, will itself search for those who committed this crime. They must be found and punished."