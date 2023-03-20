Russia Rains Down Barrage Of Attacks In Parts Of Ukraine, Defence Ministry Reports

Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, provided shocking details on the operations that were conducted by Russia in 114 regions of Ukraine on Saturday. According to him, nearly a hundred artillery units of the Ukrainian forces were targeted. "Russian operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile troops and artillery struck 92 artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 114 areas over the past day," he said, TASS reported.

Some of the attacks were centered around the Kupyansk area, causing the elimination of up to 50 servicemen. "In the Kupyansk direction, aircraft and artillery of the western battlegroup struck the Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Dvurechnaya, Timkovka, Olshana in the Kharkov Region and Novoselovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

"Up to 50 Ukrainian personnel, two armored vehicles and two cars were destroyed," he added. Furthermore, a Russian combat jet downed an Mi-8 fighter jet of the Ukrainian Air Force in the region of Kharkiv. In Ukraine's Lyman city, more than 90 soldiers were killed by Russian adversaries.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the battlegroup Center struck the enemy units," eliminating "over 90 Ukrainian personnel, three infantry fighting vehicles, three vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers," Konashenkov revealed.

Russia carries out attacks in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson

The Lieutenant-General also shed light on the operations that were carried out in other parts of Ukraine, such as Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. Konashenkov claimed that Ukraine suffered the loss of over 80 troops on Saturday alone. The Russian units also destroyed "three armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, three Grad multiple rocket launchers and one Msta-B howitzer."

Nine HIMARS and Olkha rockets and seven drones of Ukraine were also shot down. Saturday's attacks have significantly increased the total number of losses that Ukraine has incurred since Moscow's invasion began last year. According to Konashenkov, Russia has so far destroyed 9,011 special military motor vehicles, 8,338 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 388 field artillery guns and mortars, 3,464 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,069 multiple launch rocket systems, 414 surface-to-air missile systems, 402 Ukrainian combat aircraft, and 22 helicopters.