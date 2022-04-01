Russia Ransacks Ukraine's Irpin With Massive Bombardment And Shelling On Day 37 Of War

Amid another round of peace talks being held virtually on Friday between the two warring nations, Russian forces continued to reign terror in Ukraine as its invasion of the besieged country reached Day 37.

The small-town city near the capital Kyiv- Irpin, has remained on the top of the list of Russian targets since the beginning of their incursion. The last 24 hours have been the worst for the inhabitants of the city who are bearing Moscow’s aggression as the Kremlin’s forces rocked the city located on the Irpin River with massive shellings and bombardments. The latest visuals accessed by Republic Media Network depict the scale of the catastrophe.

Russia continues to devastate Irpin

Massive Bombs capable of causing large scale devastation were shelled on the ‘Hero City’ of Ukraine. Residential complexes turned into piles of debris and a layer of black smog covered the sky as flames engulfed various regions.

The closest city to the Ukrainian capital, Irpin holds strategic significance, as Moscow attempts to encircle the capital from all corners to seize the diplomatic centre of the embattled nation.

Even as President Putin’s forces are being met with stiff resistance from the Ukrainian Army, they continue to have an upper hand in the fight due to their precise and powerful Air arsenal. The colossal Air Force of Russia has single-handedly dominated the war till now. Moscow’s massive aircrafts have wrecked devastation in several Ukrainian cities. This comes at a time when Russia claimed that Kyiv's army is making cross border strikes and are bombarding the Russian city Belgorod.



Some hopes of de-escalation had spurted earlier when Moscow and Kyiv, both had shown positive signs of negotiations during peace talks in Turkey.

Besides, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov, on Friday, arrived in New Delhi to meet EAM S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi amidst the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Lavrov was previously in China to participate in the 3rd round of Foreign Ministers of Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan talks.

While speaking of the ongoing war, Lavrov hailed India’s neutral diplomatic position and stand and asserted that the Indian-Russian relationship has weathered these tough times.



Image: AP