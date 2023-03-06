Russia 'razed' Donetsk Region's Marinka To The Ground: MFA Of Ukraine

As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its second year with no sign of a peace agreement from either side, the ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine took to Twitter and shared a couple of images showing the ruined condition of Ukrainian Marinka in the Donetsk region and said "it used to be a peaceful city" until Russia launched its devastating invasion of Ukraine.

On Twitter, the MFA of Ukraine wrote, The "Ukrainian Marinka in the Donetsk region used to be home to around 10,000 people. It used to be a peaceful city. It used to be, until Russia’s war criminals razed it to the ground. Zoom in to see that nothing is left untouched."

Wagner chief justifies Russia's invasion of Ukraine, says Ukrainian troops will try to 'recapture'

Notably, this development came as Russia's mercenary group Wagner PMC's Chief on Sunday justified the ongoing "military operation" against Ukraine. Wagner group chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, asserted that Russia's military operation in Ukraine needs to be continued because Ukrainian troops will try to "recapture" 2014 annexed Crimea and other occupied territories if his fighters withdrew or ceased battle. Prigozhin said Ukrainian soldiers, with the help of NATO and the West, will "break through these red lines and return those territories that belonged to them until 2014, and maybe with a bonus."

"Of course, the special operation can end even tomorrow; you can withdraw all those lines on which our troops are now located. It is desirable to draw them with a bold stripe so that later you do not catch a plus or minus kilometre. On this, fix the Russian border and put border guards there. Next, thank the top military leadership for the excellent results in the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine, hold a parade on Red Square, present new orders with new profiles, send troops to the Chukotka-2023 exercises and Wagner PMC to the Kolyma-2023 exercises, and continue to rejoice," said Wgner chief, in a sarcastic tone in a statement published on Telegram.

He also noted that the victory "will not last long" and further said, "There is no doubt about it." He went on to say that if his fighters would stop attacking, the Ukrainian soldiers would try to capture occupied territories, and "it may turn out to be even more tragic and bloody," said Prigozhin. "Therefore, we need to fight for Russia here and now," he added.

