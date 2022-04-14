Russian Security Council's Deputy Chairman, on Thursday, stated that Russia will have more officially registered foes once Sweden and Finland join North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Dmitry Medvedev stated that Sweden and Finland are considering the idea of joining NATO and that the military alliance is prepared to accept them in the quickest period possible and with the least bureaucratic procedure. "US is widely broadcasting its 'welcome' to the representatives of Northern Europe's push for joining NATO. What does that mean? It means that Russia will have more officially registered opponents," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel, as per Sputnik.

Medvedev also stated that if Sweden and Finland join NATO, the length of the alliance's ground boundaries with Russia will more than double, and that these borders will "inevitably need to be tightened". Furthermore, the Russian Security Council's deputy chairman stated that the possible admission of Sweden and Finland to NATO will make maintaining the Baltic's non-nuclear status impossible. He also cautioned against equating Sweden and Finland's NATO membership with Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Finland, Sweden to decide soon about obtaining NATO membership

"It is illogical to suggest that if the special operation in Ukraine had not occurred, the question of these nations joining NATO would not have arisen, and the situation would have been far better for Russia," Medvedev stated. He also added, "This is not so. Firstly, attempts to drag them into the alliance have been made before. And secondly, most importantly, we do not have territorial disputes with these countries, which is why the price of such membership is different for us." Notably, on Wednesday, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin outlined that the decision on joining the military alliance will be taken in the next few weeks. Meanwhile, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson stated that her government would be deciding applying for NATO membership before the alliance's summit scheduled in June in Madrid.

About NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is a 30-member intergovernmental military alliance. The organisation was established in the aftermath of World War II to implement the North Atlantic Treaty, which was signed on 4 April 1949. The alliance is a collective security arrangement in which NATO's independent member states commit to defending each other in the event of an external attack. Since the end of the Cold War, the alliance has been involved in military operations in the Balkans, the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa, among other places.

