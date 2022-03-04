A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the latter sent 130 buses to evacuate stranded Indian students and other foreigners from war-torn Ukraine's Kharkiv and Sumy cities to its Belgorod Region, a top Russian military general said on Thursday.

"A total of 130 comfortable buses are ready to depart to Kharkov (Kharkiv) and Sumy from the Nekhoteyevka and Sudzha checkpoints in the Belgorod Region since 6 AM today in order to Rescue Indian students and citizens of other foreign states,” Colonel-General Mizintsev was quoted as saying by the state-owned TASS news agency.

Moreover, places for temporary accommodation and rest have been set up at the checkpoints, said Mizintsev. As per the statement from India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, nearly 8,000 Indians, mainly students, are stranded in the war-toned country. The stranded citizens will be provided with hot meals; mobile clinics have also been set up there with a stockpile of medicine, he said.

President Putin assures help for Indians stranded in Ukraine

During their telephonic conversation on Wednesday, President Putin assured Prime Minister Modi that Russia is making every effort to help Indian nationals leave Ukraine safely, the Kremlin said.

"Putin emphasised that every necessary instruction has been issued, and the Russian service members are doing their utmost to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian nationals from the zone of hostilities and their return home,” it said.

PM Modi chairs meeting over India's evacuation process

Amid intensified Russia Ukraine war, PM Modi chaired a meeting on Friday to take stock of the situation. Senior bureaucrats including Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the meeting. The visuals of the meeting indicated that the PM took stock of the present situation in the war-hit nation and the evacuation of Indians. Two days earlier, he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the second time since the outbreak of the war to ensure the safety of Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Image: AP