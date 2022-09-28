Russia Ready For Negotiations With Kyiv But Military Objectives Won't Change, Says Peskov

The Press Secretary for the President of Russia, Dmitry Peskov has stated that Russia is ready for negotiations with Ukraine amid the ongoing war. Peskov, however, stated that the objectives of Russia’s special military operation, which was announced by President Putin on February 24, will remain unchanged.

In a conversation with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin stated that Russia was ready for negotiations with Kyiv, but the conditions for the negotiations would change as the situation changes, the Kremlin spokesperson revealed, reported Sputnik.

"The President said that, of course, Russia remains ready to negotiate, but as the situation changes, so do the conditions," Peskov said.

Turkey playing a key role in organising negotiations

Since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war, President Putin’s announcement of the special military operations in Ukraine, Ankara has been actively engaged in mediating the normalisation of relations between Ukraine and Russia. Ankara had previously established the Black Sea Grain Initiative in collaboration with the United Nations to nullify the emerging global food grain shortages due to the conflict. Turkey further revealed that it brokered a deal between Russia and Ukraine to release 200 prisoners of war (POWs) of the raging war.

Erdogan had further reiterated that he was comprehensively in communication with both Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin to help negotiate a peaceful conclusion to the conflict while reiterating that the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was also holding talks with all the parties involved.

Peskov blames Ukraine for ceasing the negotiations

Earlier, the Foreign Minister of Turkey, Mevlut Cavusoglu had stated that during the Samarkand summit, Putin had admitted to Erdogan that a resumption of dialogue with Kyiv remained a possibility.

Peskov, in his statement, added that with regard to negotiations, the principles of the special military operation in Ukraine and the demands of Russia remained unchanged. Furthermore, Putin asked the President of Turkey to remember that it was Kyiv that had abandoned the negotiating track, stated the Kremlin spokesperson as per Sputnik.

"In general, the principle remains the same, just as all goals of the special military operation. It was also stated at the talks that the Ukrainian side had completely left the negotiating track. For this reason, the special military operation continues," Peskov stated.

UN and Turkey pitch negotiations to solve the conflict

While signifying the need to bring the conflict to a peaceful conclusion as soon as possible, Erdogan stated that the mediating parties should focus on trying to broker a peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv instead of taking sides in the conflict.

“We cannot hold sides. We cannot take sides. And it wouldn't be right for us to do that,” said Erdogan after holding talks with Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in New York.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations had earlier stated that the organisation was ready to facilitate negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to put an end to the raging war in a peaceful manner and under the UN Charter.