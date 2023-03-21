Russia Ready To Return Deported Children To Ukraine 'when Conditions Are Safe', Envoy Says

Russia has expressed its intentions of returning Ukrainian minors who were evacuated during the war, given that the current situation improves and does not pose a threat to them. On Monday, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya expressed Moscow's willingness at a press conference, TASS reported.

"We wanted to spare them of the danger that military activities may pose. That is it," he said, adding that "when conditions are safe, of course, why not." Nebenzya also refuted allegations that Russia was forcibly withholding the children, stating that the narrative is "totally overblown." "We want to show it at the [UN Security Council] Arria formula meeting," he said, referring to an upcoming meeting slated for April, TASS reported.

Russia is planning to hold what the Associated Press calls an informal meeting of the UN Security Council in early April to discuss “the real situation” of Ukrainian children being deported to Russia. The issue came to light shortly after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over war crimes.

ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin

The court stated that it seeks Putin's arrest because he “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of (children) and that of unlawful transfer of (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.” The warrant came after the release of a report by the UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, which claimed that there was significant proof that minors were being unlawfully taken to Russia in the backdrop of the war.

The commission stated that the deportations pass for a war crime, as they “violate international humanitarian law." Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the ICC, told a conference held in London on Monday: “Return the children, repatriate the children."According to the government of Ukraine, 16,221 children have fallen victim to deportations at the hands of Russia.