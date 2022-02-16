Even as the tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to rise, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived at Kremlin to meet President Vladimir Putin. After his meeting with Olaf Scholz, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is ready for talks with the US and NATO on limits for missile deployments in Europe and military drill transparency, Euro News reported. While addressing a press briefing after the meeting, Putin insisted that he does not want to have war around Ukraine and they had even presented proposals for negotiation. He emphasised that Russia is ready to work with European partners and added that Moscow seeks the agreement of the West on their main demands and insisted that there has been "no constructive response" on their security proposals.

'Need agreement ensuing security for all': Putin

"Do we want a war or not? Of course not. That's why we have elaborated our position in terms of security and we put forward our proposals for a negotiation process in security and we want to avoid this. We would like to obtain an agreement ensuring security guarantee for all, including our country," Putin said in the press briefing.

The statement of the Russian President after the country's Defense Ministry announced the partial rollback of troops after military drills. German Scholz called that announcement of troops pull back a "good signal" and expressed hope that "more will follow." Furthermore, Scholz said that he agrees that diplomatic options are "far from exhausted." After he held talks with German Scholz, Putin asserted that the US and NATO did not agree to their demands which includes keeping Ukraine and other Soviet nations out of NATO, halting weapons deployment near the Russian border and pulling back alliance forces from Eastern Europe.

#Kremlin: Talks with Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz https://t.co/bcxGrzdQYY pic.twitter.com/dm5jG2DmnM — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) February 15, 2022

Russian President Vladimir President has said that Ukraine refuses to accept their demand of Normandy format and the issue of elections is not being addressed. He accused Ukraine of not respecting the rights of their men in the country. He further said that "human rights violations" exist in the Donbas in Eastern Ukraine, The Guardian reported. Before his meeting with Putin, Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz said that amid the current situation regarding peace and security in Europe, there is a need to have communication and added that he was glad to discuss the issues, according to the Kremlin website. Putin said that during the meeting, they will discuss the developments related to security in Europe including the events around Ukraine. He also mentioned his meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron over the issue.

Image: AP