Russia Receives Call Request From US, Says Will Pay Attention To It 'when Time Permits'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has received US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's proposal of a phone call, the Kremlin on Thursday announced in a statement. Lavrov will attend to Blinken's request for a phone call "when his schedule allows", Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova iterated, not immediately confirming whether the Russian Foreign Minister had accepted the offer.

Earlier at a press briefing, US State Department spokesman Ned Price had confirmed that Washington had “made it clear to the Russian Federation that we are seeking a conversation between Blinken and Lavrov.”

US State Department conveyed message to Russians 'directly'

Price had ascertained that the US State Department had conveyed its request to the Russians “directly” and “repeatedly." The US State Department spokesperson's remarks were issued shortly after the Kremlin told state reporters that it had received "no requests" from the Biden administration for any telephonic conversation that would be scheduled between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Russian foreign ministry downrightly rejected claims made by the US, stressing that there have been "no requests, only media reports. We rely on regular diplomatic practices rather than on megaphone diplomacy."

At a State Department's press conference, Blinken had said, “In the coming days, I expect to speak with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov for the first time since the war [in Ukraine] began and address the release of Brittney Griner & Paul Whelan. We gave a substantial proposal weeks ago to facilitate their release.”

The US Secretary had also said that the United States communicated a “substantial offer” to Moscow in order to secure a release of the basketball star Brittney Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan. Blinken referred to the Biden administration's offer of exchanging the Russian arms dealer with Moscow to secure the release of the two Americans. This was also rejected by the Kremlin, which said "no agreements" have been reached with the US State Department regarding a prisoner exchange.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed surprise at the United States' latest public initiative at making an offer to Moscow and offering a negotiation.“It is known that while discussing such issues, information throw-ins are not normally made," he advised.

While the US State Department now announced that there are “no update” on any potential dates given by the Kremin to initiate the telephonic dialogue, both sides continue to "discuss that in the appropriate channels.” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman for Russian Federation in response said that Lavrov has a “busy schedule with international contacts,” referring to upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization ministerial summit, while she neither approved or rejected the prospects of talks.