Russia is recruiting the soldiers from the Far East and Kamchatka, as they are "better adapted to life in low-temperature conditions," the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said in a report on Monday. The troops from the far east regions will prove to be more effective in the winter period, the intelligence agency stressed. According to Ukraine, the troops from the relatively colder regions will better adapt to harsh conditions in extremely low temperatures. These servicemen "are not accustomed to comfort and will easily tolerate the lack of well-established living conditions," said the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry.

Russian service members that are being recruited from the colder northern regions were promised high payments. Although, these recruits "are poorly trained and know practically nothing about the real state of affairs of the hostilities in Ukraine." The Russian defence ministry has also launched crowdfunding efforts to purchase winter uniforms for the occupying contingent that will be stationed in Ukraine.

Russians ‘fled like Olympic sprinters’: Kyiv's Commander

As Ukrainian armed forces launched a fierce counteroffensive in the north-east of the country, Russian troops "fled like Olympic sprinters," abandoning their tanks and military equipment and even grabbing bicycles to escape," Ukrainian commander Petro Kuzyk whose strategy led to the collapse of Russian forces in the north-east, told Financial Times.

Ukrainian army's careful planning, resolve, and astute use of limited western military equipment helped liberate approximately 3,000 square kilometres in just six days, Kuzyk said. The recent recapture of the Ukrainian territories is significantly the Ukraine military's biggest victory since it they pushed out the invader Russian troops back from the capital Kyiv in March. The counteroffensive also marks a turning point in the seven months long armed conflict. Ukrainian troops on Sunday pressed a counteroffensive in the northeastern part of Russian-occupied regions as a nuclear power plant in the south was completely cut off from power in a bid to prevent a radiation disaster as a tough battle ensued.