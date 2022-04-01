Russia Redeploying Forces From Georgia To Reinforce Invasion Of Ukraine, Says UK MoD

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the British government has now stated that Russia is redeploying some of its forces from Georgia to bolster its troops in Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) revealed that Russian soldiers between the range of 1,200 and 2,000 would be divided into three battalion tactical groupings.

According to the UK MoD, it is "highly unlikely" that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime has planned to produce reinforcements in this way, and it is reflective "of the unexpected losses it has sustained during the invasion."

In addition to this, the Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom, Ben Wallace has said that the United Kingdom and its partners had decided to provide more weaponry to Ukraine, including longer-range artillery, ammunition, as well as anti-aircraft weapons. He further told the media on Thursday, “There will be more lethal aid going into Ukraine as a result of today.” He went on to say that a number of governments have expressed interest in contributing new ideas or financial commitments.

These comments came only days after Russia had announced that it would scale down its military operations to concentrate on the pro-Russian separatist-controlled Donbas area in eastern Ukraine, The Independent reported.

Russian soldiers are reorganising rather than withdrawing: NATO

According to NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg, Russian soldiers are reorganising rather than withdrawing. Stoltenberg told the media in Brussels that their intelligence has indicated that Russian forces are not leaving, but ‘repositioning’. He went on to say that in the Donbas area, Russia is attempting to reorganise, replenish, and intensify its attack. “At the same time, Russia maintains pressure on Kyiv and other cities. So, we can expect additional offensive actions, bringing even more suffering,” citing NATO General Secretary, The Independent reported.

Meanwhile, a senior United States defence official informed that some Russian soldiers had left the Chernobyl nuclear power plant site. Russian soldiers seized the nuclear plant, which still holds radioactive waste, on February 24, the first day of the Russia-Ukraine war. Furthermore, this withdrawal occurred a day after Russian authorities said that the country would scale back military activities in two Ukrainian cities, according to Newsweek.

United States Senator Angus King stated that Russian troops appear to be turning east, posing a threat of encircling and squeezing Ukrainian troops. The US senator acknowledged that some Russian forces are leaving Kyiv, but noted that the activities may just be a restocking plan for Russia in the region.

