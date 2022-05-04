Russia Refutes Allegations Of Azovstal Plant Attack; No Agreement Yet On Pope-Putin Meet

Amid its ongoing war against Ukraine, the Kremlin on May 4 categorically denied Ukraine's allegations that Russian forces have launched an attack on the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol city. Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that there are instances of "exacerbation" at the site when Ukrainian troops take up shooting positions, but these attempts get rapidly foiled. "The order was publicly given by the supreme commander-in-chief to call off the assault. There is no storming," he added, as per the RIA Novosti news agency.

According to Ukrainian defenders, Russian troops began storming the steel plant on May 3, just as scores of civilians were evacuated from the site. According to Osnat Lubrani, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, as many as 101 individuals were able to escape the Azovstal steel factory bunkers over the weekend, including women, the elderly, and 17 children, the AP reported. The Ukrainian commanders alleged that Russian forces, backed by tanks, stormed the massive plant, which comprises a maze of tunnels and bunkers spread out across 11 square kilometres.

No agreement yet on Putin's meeting with Pope: Kremlin

Meanwhile, the Kremlin spokesperson further stated that no decision has been taken yet on a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pope Francis. "Such initiatives are submitted along the lines of diplomatic services. There are no agreements on meetings, and they were not made," Peskov remarked, RIA Novosti reported. Earlier, the Pope stated that Russia has ignored all calls so far by the Vatican to end the war. Speaking to an Italian media outlet on Tuesday, the Pope stated that he has offered to visit Moscow to meet President Putin in order to try to end the ongoing war, but hasn't yet received a response.

Kremlin's response to decree imposing retaliatory economic sanctions

Furthermore, Peskov also did not rule out the possibility of new legislation governing the consequences of failing to comply with the presidential directive on counter-sanctions. "The text of the decree does not mention this, but, apparently, it will be regulated by some additional acts. I can't say for sure here, but the decree is subject to unconditional execution," he added. Asked whether private foreign companies could be subject to retaliatory sanctions, Peskov responded in affirmation stating that there are both individuals and legal entities, and the form of ownership does not matter. Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on May 3 imposing retaliatory economic sanctions in response to "unfriendly activities of certain foreign states and international organizations."

Image: AP