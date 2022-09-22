Russia Refutes Reports Of Mobilising 1mn People Against Ukraine Amid War, Calls 'it A Lie'

Amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv in Eastern Europe, the Russian government is reportedly planning to mobilise at least one million people against Ukraine. However, Kremlin has outrightly denied such claims and termed the report as "false." “This is a lie. The only thing I can say is that only 3,00,000 additional troops have been asked to join the military operation," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti. He further stated that the seventh paragraph of the decree is for official use, so he is not allowed to reveal its content. Peskov also dismissed reports suggesting Russian men of combat age (18-65 years) were after Putin's mobilisation order on Wednesday.

This comes after Russian media Novaya Gazeta, citing sources in the Kremlin, reported that President Vladimir Putin's secret mobilisation order specifies that up to a million people may be drafted into Armed Forces by the government. This comes a day after Putin announced the partial military mobilisation in the country on September 21.

According to reports, the "secret seventh paragraph" of the decree on mobilization allows the Ministry of Defense to draft up to one million people. The Russian government also reportedly discussed regarding releasing the entire text of the decree under the heading "for official use," however, it was later decided to hide only the seventh paragraph. "The number was corrected several times. In the end, they stopped at one million," Novaya Gazeta reported.

Protests erupt in Russia after Putin's mobilisation order

It should be mentioned that Russian President Putin has announced a "partial military mobilisation" in the country amid the ongoing war with Ukraine. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu stated that as many as 3,00,000 additional troops would be enlisted to join the "military operation" in Ukraine following President Putin's announcement.

Meanwhile, a monitoring group claimed that more than 1,300 individuals were arrested across Russia on Wednesday for taking part in widespread anti-war demonstrations, with some of them being directly drafted into the military. According to reports, the anti-war protests erupted in some regions of Russia after President Vladimir Putin announced the partial military mobilisation in the country amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Image: AP