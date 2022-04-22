Russia Refutes US' 'misinformation' Claim About Situation In Mariupol; 'holds No Truth'

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the US State Department on Friday claimed that Russia has not taken control over besieged Mariupol and that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's statement about the situation in Mariupol was "misinformation". According to a Sputnik report, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the US Department of State's remarks about the situation in Mariupol holds no truth.

"We suggest everyone give greater credence to the information that was provided yesterday by the Ministry of Defence, as reported by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin," Peskov said.

Recently, Department of State spokesperson Ned Price stated that Ukraine continues to hold Mariupol despite the Russian defence ministry reported that they took control of the port city. "We understand that Ukraine's forces continue to hold their ground and there is every reason to believe that President Putin and his defence minister's show for the media that we saw in recent hours is yet more disinformation from their well-worn playbook," Price said.

On Thursday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed President Putin that Mariupol had been taken, except for the Azovstal steel complex. According to a Sputnik report, Putin in turn ordered the seizure of all of the underground tunnel systems where the remaining Ukrainians were hiding. Recently, Russian forces asked all Ukrainian troops at the plant to surrender or at least release civilians hiding in the Azovstal steel plant tunnels. However, the Ukrainians rejected the offer. According to Sputnik, very few civilians have managed to leave the Azovastal plant in the last few days. Meanwhile, the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Russia accused the Azov nationalist battalions of hindering the evacuation of the Ukrainians.

Russia to order ceasefire at any moment to evacuate civilians from Azovstal steel plant

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Russian forces are likely to announce a ceasefire at any moment to evacuate civilians from the Azonstal steel plant. Russia's defence ministry has announced that it is ready for a humanitarian ceasefire at Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, where several Ukrainian forces, along with civilians, are hiding. To avoid casualties, President Vladimir Putin has directed that the steelwork facility's entrance be secured and ordered his troops to refrain from storming it.

"We once again declare that Russia is ready at any moment to introduce a regime of silence and announce a humanitarian pause for the evacuation of civilians," the defence ministry said in a statement. It added that a ceasefire would start with the "raising of white flags" by Ukraine's forces "along the entire perimeter or in certain areas of Azovstal".

The ministry added in a statement that "if such signs are found in any part of the Azovstal metallurgical plant, Russia's Armed Forces... will immediately stop any hostilities and provide a safe exit."

Image: AP/ Representative