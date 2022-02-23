Russia 'regrets' Germany's Suspension Of Nord Stream II Operations Amid Moscow-Kyiv Crisis

Russia on Wednesday expressed "regret" over German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision to suspend the certification of the Nord Stream II Gas pipeline as a response to Moscow's recognising independence of Ukraine's two breakaway regions of Ukraine. Addressing a press conference in Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stressed that the project must be kept away from political influence due to its far-reaching economic benefit, TASS reported.

"With regret," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to the questions of Germany's sanctions, as quoted by TASS.

"This is a purely economic, commercial project, which is also called to become a stabilizing element for the gas market in Europe further to mutual benefit, and both suppliers and consignees of our gas, in the first instance Germany and other European states, are interested in it," he explained.

Peskov's comments came shortly after the German Chancellor announced the suspension of operations license for the progress of the Nord Stream II Gas pipeline after Russian President Vladimir Putin unilaterally identified Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics as "independent" on Monday, fearing "full-scale" Russian invasion. On Tuesday, Scholz stated that the Nord Stream II "will not be certified" further adding that Germany will assess potential sources to secure energy supply sources.

What is Nord Stream II?

Nord Stream II is a 1,230-kilometer-long undersea natural gas pipeline that directly links Russian gas company Gazprom to Europe via Germany through the Baltic Sea. The construction runs parallel to the Nord Stream I with double its capacity, which is about 110 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The pipeline has been opposed by European Union (EU) as it renders Ukraine and Poland out of business. The pipeline is currently filled with gas but has been waiting for heads up from Germany and the EU.

Germany suspends certification of Nord Stream II

Germany was reviewing the credibility of the pipeline in adherence to EU regulations on fair competition. The pipeline has long remained a source of difference between Germany and the West, with the US expressing strong resentment over its construction and approval. However, Scholz under his predecessor strongly backed the project, saying that Germany has scant resources to replace the 40% gas that it receives from Russia. However, on Tuesday, Olaf dubbed the recognition of rebel-held regions by Russia as "serious" infringement of international law which required Berlin to "send a clear signal to Moscow that such actions won't remain without consequences."

The White House, on Tuesday, welcomed Germany's "swift and firm" response against Russia's actions against Ukraine. Notably, the US became the first to impose targetted penalties against Russian entities and further banned all financial transactions with LPR and DPR, adding that the sanctions extend to those who benefit from the Russian invasion of Kyiv. Australia, Japan, and Canada have also followed suit to impose certain bans, including travel and specific entities and those who "aiding" a potential "full-scale" attack. The developments come as Russia continues to expand its troops' deployment and weapons build-up in Donbass region, further aggravating fears of direct conflict with Ukraine.

(Image: AP)