Russia Reinstates Top Commander Amid Tensions Among Military Figures: UK

Russia on Sunday reinstated ousted General Colonel Mikhail Teplinsky, a seasoned military commander with experience in Syria, Afghanistan and the South Caucasus who served as head of Russia's airborne forces, known by the acronym VDV. Return of Russia's key operational commander came amid tensions among Moscow's top military brass and officials, UK intelligence revealed on April 15. Russian MoD's redesignation of Teplinsky from what it describes as the ”leave“ suggests that Russia is bracing for a reshuffle of senior military commanders due to faltered winter offensive and, in turn, is preparing for the potential Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Teplinsky’s reappointment to a senior command position unveils Moscow's plans of deployment of its trained VDV elements in Russian offensive operations, according to ISW’s assessment. VDV airborne froces of Russia have a heavy deployment in critical sectors of the frontlines in Luhansk Oblast, as well as near Bakhmut.

TOS-1A firing. Credit: AP

VDV units to work closely with PMC Wagner mercenaries?

In a first, VDV airborne units have been supplied with TOS-1A thermobaric artillery systems "Solntsepek" [translates to Blazing Sun] that Russia's Defence Ministry said is the most feared weapon that "causes panic" and burns at high-temperature heat — 2,500-3,000° C. Since the collapse of forner Soviet Union, it is the first time in Russia's history that its airborne soldiers have been given what Russian MoD labels "heavy flame-thrower", "a formidable weapon, which has no equal in the arsenals of the collective West". Teplinsky's VDV units are rumoured to be working closely with PMC Wagner mercenaries to capture the city of Bahmut.

In a video that appeared on his Telegram press service channel on April 11, Prigozhin publicly acknowledged that Teplinsky was reinstated that that the "VDV elements are engaged in the Bakhmut area."

Teplinsky was dismissed as the commander of the Russia's VDV [part of column that advanced into Ukraine from neighboring Belarus] as the "special military operation" [SMO] faltered in Ukraine in January 2023. VDV forces lost close to 40 to 50 percent of soldiers between February 2022 and September 2022, since start of war. British Broadcasting Corp's Russian Service tallied that Russia has lost nearly 1,669 VDV soldiers as of April 14.

Russian troops were also forced to retreat to the east bank of the Dnieper River, and as a result, lost large swathes of the occupied Ukrainian territories in late November last year. VDV Airborne troops were deployed there to hold the territory and for other major conflict roles that are usually assigned to mechanized infantry.

VDV unit forces in Yablunska Street, Bucha. Credit: AP

At least 39 other members of Russia's elite 331st regiment led by Russia's airborne forces VDV were also killed in April, including the commanding officer of the 331st Guards Parachute Regiment, Col Sergei Sukharev as Russia incurred heavy losses of men and equipment that disintegrated the offensive during the initial months of the conflict. Russia's fighters suffered a stalemate in districts on the outskirts of Kyiv, having committed war crimes in Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel where light armoured vehicles belonging to Russia's airborne forces VDV with sign 'V' were seen either destroyed, or abandoned.

Russia's assaults on the strategic coal-mining town in eastern Ukrainian town— Vuhledar—resulted in heavy losses leading to dismissal of another decorated military commander of Russia’s Eastern Group of Forces, General Rustam Muradov, around the same time. In the face of serious military setbacks, Russian MOD intelligence commented that Teplinsky and Col-Gen Muradov's departure was, clearly, the most senior military dismissal of 2023 so far. Russia’s Eastern Military District and General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces sources confirmed about the two top military commanders' ouster with state affiliated agencies as rumors of their dismissal dominated pro-war Russian Telegram.

During the battle of Vuhledar, units commanded by Muradov lost roughly estimated 103 pieces of military equipment over span of just three days. Additionally, 36 tanks were also destroyed as he ordered small mechanized formations through minefields, across open terrains, as per the intel released by the Dutch group Oryx that used the open-source data to track and estimate Russian military's materiel losses in Ukraine. Losses under the dismissed commanders were so heavy that only eight men were left in one of the unit’s companies that initially started offensive with 100 uniformed men, a surviving soldier of 55th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade marine told Russia’s 7x7 broadcaster. Over a 100 kilometer to the northeast of Vuhledar, course of battle changed with Kremlin-linked shadowy mercenaries fighters of PMC Wagner on the frontlines in Bakhmut.

Shoigu and Muradov. Credit: Russian Defense Ministry

"EGF under Muradov has suffered exceptionally heavy casualties in recent months as its poorly conceived assaults repeatedly failed to capture the Donetsk Oblast town of Vuhledar. The operations attracted intense public criticism from across the spectrum of Russian commentators - including Muradov’s own troops," Russia's MOD Intelligence said in a statement.

Teplinsky to train VDV units.elite force

Teplinsky, "who has been decorated by the Kremlin, had highly likely returned to a major role in Ukraine," UK said in an intelligence released on April 15. While he commanded VDV Airborne troops since June 2022, he was abruptly replaced by Lieutenant General Oleg Makarevich due to, what was at the time, speculated by UK, General Valery Gerasimov's desire to exert authority and control over Russian military operations. Teplinsky was also widely criticised by Putin's chef, Wagner PMC's chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin and Republic of Chechnya head Razman Kadyrov, close aide of Russia's President. UK's defence ministry described Teplinsky as "one of the few senior Russian generals widely respected by the rank-and-file".

Teplinsky's sudden comeback predicts "intense tensions between factions within the Russian General Staff about Russia's military approach in Ukraine," UK speculated in its daily briefing on Twitter. He is now entitled to oversee more than just VDV units. He will be tasked to train Russia's airborne troops for their "traditional role as an elite force".