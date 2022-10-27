Russia Reiterates Concerns Regarding Ukraine's 'dirty Bomb' Threat With India & China

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has reiterated claims that Ukraine is preparing possible provocations with the use of a "dirty bomb." He raised concerns regarding Ukraine using a "dirty bomb" in his talks with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chinese Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe on Wednesday, 26 October. During the telephonic conversation, Sergei Shoigu and Rajnath Singh discussed the situation in Ukraine as the war between Moscow and Kyiv continues for over 230 days.

Notably, Russia's claims regarding the "dirty bomb" have been rejected by Ukraine. Taking to his Twitter handle, Rajnath Singh informed about his telephonic conversation with Sergei Shoigu. He said that Shoigu briefed him about the situation in Ukraine, including his concerns about possible provocations through the use of a "dirty bomb." Singh, however, reiterated India's stance to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy for the resolution of the conflict. He stressed that the nuclear option should not be used by any side "as the prospect of the usage of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity." The two leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

"They discussed situation in Ukraine. General of the Army Sergei Shoigu conveyed to the Indian counterpart his concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a ‘dirty bomb’," the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

On October 26, Sergei Shoigu also held a video conference with Chinese Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe to discuss the situation in Ukraine. During the video conference, Shoigu conveyed to his Chinese counterpart his concerns regarding possible provocations by Ukraine through the use of a "dirty bomb." Earlier, Shoigu had raised Moscow's concern about possible provocations by Ukraine by employing a "dirty bomb" with defence ministers of the United States, France, Turkey and the United Kingdom. The claims made by Russia have been rejected by the US and its allies.

Ukraine rejects claims made by Russia

On the other hand, Ukraine has been rejecting the accusations made by Russia. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on October 24. Kuleba said that he and Blinken agreed that "Russia’s dirty bomb disinformation campaign might be aimed at creating a pretext for a false flag operation." The two leaders also spoke about steps needed to boost Ukraine's air defence. He also spoke to his French counterpart Catherine Colonna on October 24. Kuleba said that he and Colonna condemned Russia's "dirty bomb disinformation campaign." Both sides agreed to coordinate the next steps to counter Russia's "lies and avert any flag operation." He has also invited IAEA experts to visit nuclear facilities in Ukraine which Russia has been "deceitfully" claiming to be developing a "dirty bomb." In another tweet on October 25, Kuleba said, "IAEA experts are expected to arrive shortly and prove Ukraine has neither any dirty bombs nor plans to develop them."

