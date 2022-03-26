Russia Rejects Ukraine's Claim Of Using Phosphorus Bomb; Avers 'never Violated Int'l Law'

Russia on Friday denied claims that it used phosphorus bombs against civilians in war-hit Ukraine, stating that it “never” violated international law. He was responding to the statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Mosow allegedly used phosphorus bombs.

“Russia has never violated international conventions,” Sputnik quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying to reporters. He however did not provide any details.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of having used phosphorus bombs against civilians. Speaking to a G7 summit in Brussels via video link, he said that Kyiv had information that Russian troops “used phosphorus bombs against peaceful people in Ukraine.”

Kyiv had first accused Moscow of using phosphorus shells against civilians two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to Ukraine on February 24.

International law prohibits the use of white phosphorus shells in heavily populated civilian areas, although it allows them in open spaces to be used as cover for troops.

Russia Ukraine war enters day 31

As Russia's burgeoning invasion of Ukraine entered its 31st day on Saturday, a top Russian General on Friday delivered a detailed public remark, stating that the Russian military will now focus on east Ukraine as the "first stage of military operations" now seem to be over. Indicating a strategy shift, Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy said, the primary target will now be "liberating" eastern Ukraine after Russia has succeeded in "substantially reducing" the combat capacity of Kyiv.

Russian forces have stalled advancement around key Ukrainian cities like Kharkiv, which were previously thought to be crucial targets, along with the aim of toppling the Zelenskyy-led government. In addition, Russian forces also failed to gain leverage over Ukrainian airspace, largely thwarting massive success in making significant progress in the conquest. However, General Rudskoy asserted that carrying out a coup was not the primary objective of Moscow. "The public and individual experts are wondering what we are doing in the area of ​​the blockaded Ukrainian cities," Rudskoy said.

Putin launched the full-blown attack on Ukraine on February 24, dubbing it a "special military operation." While he repeatedly defended his decision, saying that the war did not target civilians, there is overwhelming evidence that claims otherwise. Targeted attacks on residential buildings, shopping malls, art centers, hospitals, and many more, forcing nearly 7 million to leave the embattled nation and be displaced internally.