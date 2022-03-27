Russia Releases Video Alleging Devastation By Ukrainian Forces In Luhansk Region

In a massive development, the Russian administration has released a video showing the aftermath of the Luhansk region after it came under the Ukrainian shelling. The visuals depict a devastating cottage left behind by the Ukrainian armed forces after the continuous attacks at the behest of Kremlin leader Putin. Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Russian-occupied parts of Luhansk Oblast may be annexed by Russia.

Proxy leader Leonid Pasichnyk had stated that a referendum on the annexation may be held soon. Earlier this week, the Kremlin avered that it has completed Phase 1 of its military operation and would not shift focus to the Donbas region. As things stand, proxy leaders hold 93% of Luhansk and 54% of Donetsk. In the eastern parts of Ukraine, i.e. in the Luhansk and Donetsk region, Russian troops have also carried out intense shelling and airstrikes since day 1 of Russia's invasion of its neighbouring country.

Ukraine claims Russia struck Donetsk using prohibited cluster ammunition

The Interior Ministry of Ukraine meanwhile noted that the Russian military used prohibited cluster ammunition containers of the type "Tornado-S" on the residential sector of Krasnogorovka, Donetsk region. "The enemy fired from Tornado-S multiple rocket launchers at a residential neighbourhood of Krasnohorivka. Russian troops used banned cluster munitions. The munitions fell in the middle of the streets of the private sector. Currently, the police have surrounded the dangerous area," the ministry revealed in a statement. West has warned that Kremlin has switched to attrition warfare and could deploy nuclear weapons as it continues to suffer huge losses.

Moreover, Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces, on Sunday, said that the Russian military has lost 16,600 personnel and 582 tanks ever since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war.1,664 armoured personnel vehicles, 52 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 7 boats, 4 mobile SRBM systems were amongst other losses of the Kremlin troops. This comes as western intelligence reports stated that Russians were struggling to cope up with combat losses and bolstered Ukrainian resistance which was now preventing their advances towards Kyiv.

Blinken: US not seeking Russian regime change

Amidst the ongoing war, Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. is not trying to topple Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite its harsh condemnations of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Blinken spoke a day after President Joe Biden said of Putin during a speech in Warsaw: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.” At a news conference in Jerusalem, Blinken said Biden’s point was that “Putin cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else."