Russia Releases Videos Of Alleged Putin Assassination Plot; Here's The Breakdown Of Clips

Russian President Vladimir Putin was allegedly the target of a drone attack by Ukraine at night, according to reports.

Ukraine allegedly attempted to attack the Kremlin on Wednesday. It took place around 3 in the morning. According to reports, two drones were pointed towards Vladimir Putin's office. The Kremlin stated that the Russian president was unharmed as he wasn't present at Kremlin then..

Video of attack on Kremlin emerges

In the video released by Russia, an unmanned drone can be seen coming towards the top of Putin’s office and exploded when it came really close to the structure.

In this image it can be seen that an unidentified aircraft is approaching the dome of the structure.

It seems like two men who are yet unidentified, are climbing up the structure

The unidentified drone/aircraft explodes as it comes really close to the dome. Reportedly, the Kremlin is claiming that it had intercepted the drone.

The drone was able to damage the dome, although, not significantly, as a gush of smoke can be seen after the explosion/interception.

The Russian military and security forces alllegedly took down the drones before they could launch an assault, and the Kremlin condemned the claimed attack as a terrorist activity. Without giving any other information, it just stated that there was no damage or casualties.

Vladimir Putin 'unharmed'

Vladimir Putin remained safe and kept to his regularly scheduled work routine, the Kremlin stated. Without providing any proof, Russian authorities claimed that Ukraine tried to use two drones to attack the Kremlin overnight. The Kremlin called the purported effort a "terrorist act" and claimed that Russian soldiers took down the drones.

The sound of the explosion was also heard by local people in Moscow's Serafimovich Street. According to the Russian government, they reserve the right to retaliate "where and when they see fit".