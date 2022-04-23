Russia Relocates 'a Dozen' Elite Troops From Mariupol Towards East Ukraine: Report

As the Moscow-Kyiv war enters day 59, Russia on Friday relocated a dozen of elite military units from the strategic port city of Mariupol towards eastern Ukraine, the industrial heartland of the country. The shift comes after Russia earlier this week claimed to have "cleared out" the besieged city of defenders and initiated what it calls the "second phase" of its invasion of Ukraine. However, thousands of Ukrainian forces are said to be sheltering in Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol along with civilians who are awaiting a humanitarian corridor for evacuation.

Mariupol is one of the worst-hit cities in Ukraine. It is a prime target of Russia due to its geographical location, sharing land and water border with Crimea through the Sea of Azov and ultimately the economic zone of the Black Sea. Mariupol has been mowed down to heaps of rubble in the two-month-long running war. Weeks of bombardment have also killed at least 10,000 in the city, according to Ukrainian authorities with mass graves dug in and around the city. Shortly after Russia claimed control over the port city on Thursday, Russian state TV showed the pro-Russian Donetsk flag hoisted at the highest point in the city.

Russian forces pummeled the Azovstal plant holding 2,000 Ukrainian defenders. "Every day they drop several bombs on Azovstal," said Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol’s mayor, as quoted by the Associated Press. "Fighting, shelling, bombing do not stop," he added.

Russia says 27 missing after fire on board of Moskva

Meanwhile, as the war burgeons in East Ukraine, Russia on Thursday said that at least one serviceman was killed in the sporadic fire that broke out in its Moskva Missile Cruiser on April 14. 27 personnel on board are currently missing after the ship was sunk by Ukrainian missiles. This came after Russia has earlier informed of rescuing all on board. The ship's crew was reportedly around 500 at the time of the sinking.

Both Russia and Ukraine have provided conflicting accounts of the incident of Moskva's sinking. Russian Defence Ministry refused to acknowledge that the Cruiser sank due to an attack by Ukraine. It claimed that the fire was caused by a detonated ammunition. According to AP, the loss of the advanced naval missile attacker was a "humiliating setback" for Russia.

Ukraine accuses Russia of employing Syrian mercenaries

As the war continues, Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council reiterated its accusations against Russia of employing at least 1,00,000 mercenaries from Syria and Libya. According to the secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, Oleksiy Danilov, the situation has turned "dire" with Russian forces claiming to take over southern and eastern Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia has beefed up its aggression in Donbass region with arbitrary bombings, as well as the Kharkiv region, one of the largest cities in northeast Ukraine.

(Image: AP)