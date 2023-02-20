Russia Reminds Macron Of Napolean's Fate After He Claims He Wants To See Moscow 'defeated'

Russia on Sunday, February 19 issued a scathing response to French President Emmanuel Macron for his remarks at the Munich Security Conference that he wants to see Russia "defeated" instead of "crushed." Berating the French head of the state for 'faking diplomacy with Moscow' during the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova asserted that Macron must ponder on the fate of the de facto leader of the French Republic and military commander Napoleon Bonaparte [also known by his regnal name Napoleon I].

Napoleon was forced to abdicate France in April 1814 after his failed attempts of invading Russia which united the European Alliance against him. The then-French leader had to exile to the island of Elba off the coast of Italy. On Sunday, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson responded bitterly to Macron's remarks made to the French paper Le Journal du Dimanche, saying that "France did not begin with Macron, and the remains of Napoleon, revered at the state level, rest in the center of Paris." Zakharova further stressed that France and Russia should understand the context.

'Macron is priceless..': Russia on Macron's regime change comment

“In general, Macron is priceless,” Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson also said in a sarcasm-laden statement, in response to Macron's assertion on regime change in Moscow. Last week, Macron said that he did not believe in regime change in Russia, but that there would have to be negotiations at some point. He iterated that he did not believe that there was an alternative to Russia's President Vladimir Putin, adding that all “options other than Vladimir Putin in the current system seem worse to me."

“Let’s be clear, I don’t believe for one second in regime change, and when I hear a lot of people calling for regime change I ask them, ‘For which change? Who’s next? Who is your leader?'” Macron told reporters in Paris.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden had similarly stirred controversy, after he suggested a regime change in Russia that the White House later walked back. "Russian President [Putin] cannot remain in power," he had said, labelling Putin a "butcher". Ironically, French President, Macron, at the time had warned against inflammatory remarks or verbal escalations.