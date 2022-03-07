Russia Renews Attack Against Ukraine Blaming 'Kyiv's Reluctance To Influence Nationalists'

The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced the resumption of military offensive operations against Ukraine. According to reports, Moscow has blamed Kyiv for its unwillingness to influence the nationalists.

The military operation has been restarted against Ukraine "due to the unwillingness of the Ukrainian side to influence the nationalists," Tpyxa News quoted Russian Defence Ministry as saying.

The Russian Defence Ministry has also accused Ukraine of interfering with the humanitarian corridors opened for the second time on Monday. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the National Defence Command Centre, said that "the Ukrainian side hasn't stood by a single condition of establishing humanitarian corridors."

Mizintsev accused Kyiv of maintaining military activity around the passages, saying that "the Russian armed forces have documented 172 attacks from the Ukrainian armed forces and the nationalists across the six predetermined humanitarian corridors."

Third round of talks begin

The two sides met for the third round of Peace talks Monday with the hopes to end the armed conflict. The countries' foreign ministers are also planning to meet in Turkey on Thursday, according to that Russia's top diplomat.

Even as the third session of negotiations is underway, Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces continued to attack some Ukrainian cities with rockets.

Russia has set some ironclad conditions to end the invasion immediately. Moscow said that Ukraine must recognise Crimea as part of Russia, and Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states in order to stop the military offensive. Kremlin has also demanded that Ukraine must amend its constitution and reject claims to become the party of any bloc.

Russia sets terms for Ukraine administration

Amend constitution

Ukraine must not join any bloc

Recognise Crimea as Russia's part

Recognise Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states

Russian war has sent 1.7 million people fleeing Ukraine, thus creating the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II, according to the UN refugee agency. UN has also claimed a few hundred civilian casualties but said that it could be a massive undercount. In Kharkiv alone, 209 deaths have taken place, including 133 civilians, according to authorities.