Russia Repeatedly Deployed Banned Cluster Bombs And Landmines In Ukraine: Report

Russian troops have been accused of using banned cluster bombs as they attempt to salvage their war of attrition in Ukraine. According to human rights group Amnesty International, which made the accusation, the repeated use of banned 9N210 and 9N235 bombs and scatterable land mines have led to huge civilian casualties in Kharkiv. In a statement, the agency further noted that the use of outdated and banned ammunitions amounts to “direct attacks against a civilian population” and therefore, accounts to war crimes.

The human rights group said, “The repeated bombardments of residential neighbourhoods in Kharkiv are indiscriminate attacks which killed and injured hundreds of civilians, and as such constitute war crimes. This is true both for the strikes carried out using cluster (munitions) as well as those conducted using other types of unguided rockets and unguided artillery shells.

Cluster bombs are banned under int'l law

According to a report by The Guardian, Amnesty International uncovered proof of the invading forces repeatedly using 9N210 and 9N235 cluster bombs and scatterable land mines, all of which are banned under international conventions. Cluster bombs release dozens of bomblets or grenades in mid-air, scattering them indiscriminately over hundreds of square metres while scatterable mines carry an error margin of over 100m, making it lethal for civilians living in the vicinity of target areas.

Highlighting the destruction caused in Kharkiv, it said that Russia’s “relentless" shelling of Kharkiv has continued for almost two months, wreaking "wholesale destruction" on the city of 1.5 million. Residents, including those who lined up to secure humanitarian aid, died incessantly. According to The Guardian, at least 606 civilians had been killed while another 1,248 have been wounded in the region since the war began.

111 days of Russian invasion

It has been 111 days since Russia's President Vladimir Putin launched his so-called Special Military Operation on Ukraine. In the latest development, the British Ministry reasoned the Russian actions stating that it was because Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin’s forces were “running short” of more precise modern missiles. On the other hand, it said the Ukrainian air defences were still deterring its tactical aircraft from conducting strikes across much of the country. Laying bare details of the Russian advancements, the report stated that the invaders hadn’t been able to make advances in the city of Severodonetsk, in Luhansk Province.

(Image: Maxar Technologies via AP)