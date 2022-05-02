Russia Reports Fire At Military Facility In Belgorod, One Person Injured

A fire broke out at a Russian Defense Ministry facility near the country’s border with Ukraine, Daily Mail reported adding that several explosions were heard earlier. As the war entered its ninth week, both sides intensified attacks, particularly on military targets. On Sunday, the regional governor of Belgorod Oblast Vyacheslav Gladkov said that at least one person had been injured while several houses were destroyed in the attack.

He said, "A fire has occurred on the territory of one of the objects belonging to the MoD. 'All operational services are working at the site and all essential measures are being taken to ensure safety."

Videos and photographs shared on the internet show plumes of smoke and fire billowing from a building believed to be near to Belgorod Oblast. Discreetly, it was estimated that a weapons depot might have caught fire, as there have been secondary explosions heard - possibly of ammunition exploding in the heat of the fire. Notably, last month, Moscow had accused Ukrainian troops of blasting a fuel depot in Belgorod.

#Belgorod (🇷🇺) governor confirms that an object of russian ministry of defense is on fire. Wonder how this might have happened? 🤔 #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/wJXp4U2pZP — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 1, 2022

What is happening in Ukraine?

Russia’s all-out war on its western neighbour Ukraine continued for the 67th day on Sunday as attacks impounded Ukraine's southern and eastern territories. In the besieged port city of Mariupol, at least 1000 civilians are still holed up in the Soviet era Azovstal Steel plant along with at least 2,000 troops. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a social media post, said that a group of 100 people were on their way from Azovstal Steelworks to Ukrainian-controlled territory, signalling that evacuations have begun.

Last week witnessed several global figures walking down the streets of Kyiv in a show of solidarity. The list includes UN Chief Antonio Guterres, Hollywood star Angelina Jolie and US parliamentary speaker Nancy Pelosi. Meanwhile, Pope Francis has appealed again for a safe evacuation of Ukrainians trapped in Mariupol, saying he weeps thinking of their suffering and how their city has been “barbarously bombed and destroyed.” Amidst all this, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been making attempts to broker a peace deal between the warring sides.

(Image: With__Ukraine/Twitter)

(With inpits from AP)