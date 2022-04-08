Russia Repositioning For Another Attack, Warns UK Airforce As War Enters Day 44

As Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine continued for a second month, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his troops would retreat from occupied areas against the capital Kyiv and Chernihiv. However, the British Airforce Chief, on Thursday, warned that the Kremlin's troops were just repositioning and not retreating. Notably, Ukrainian President Volodymymr Zelenskyy had issued a similar warning earlier stressing that Russians were eyeing the separatist-held Donbas region.

Meanwhile, speaking to Sky News, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston said, “The war in Ukraine is a precarious phase with the Russia military resetting and positioning ahead of what may be an even more brutal campaign.” He further substantiated his point by saying that the new attacks would be more “brutal, barbaric and illegal” than before. Wigston said that his response was based on British Intelligence reports. Interestingly, just a few days ago, German intelligence had said that they had intercepted calls between Russian soldiers discussing Bucha killings.

"The Russians are resetting and there is every expectation they are going to come back and Ukraine is going to feel the full brunt of what Russia will bear," he said.

Talking about UK's aid to Ukrainian troops, he affirmed that the RAF personnel were ready to transport armoured vehicles on transporter aircraft to the country if ministers approve such support. He said, "I am ready with the Royal Air Force to do whatever our government decides is necessary to support Ukraine." This comes as NATO refused to supply any kind of weapons to Kyiv, a day after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asked for the same.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 7 April 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/dbEzW4mqos



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/hscOPIh85K — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 7, 2022

'Ukraine is still vulnerable'

This comes as Russia's war against Ukraine continued for the 44th day on Friday. While Russian troops are continuing to withdraw, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that the country was still "vulnerable". Meanwhile, more discoveries are being made in Bucha where authorities discovered at least three mass graves. Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk said that some corpses were found with their hands tied and were "dumped like firewoods". In the wake of the same, UNGA expelled Moscow from UN Human Rights Council on Thursday.

(Image: AP)

(With inputs from agencies)