Russia 'repositioning' Not Withdrawing From Kyiv, Says US; Rejects De-escalation Claims

As the Russia Ukraine war continues to escalate, Pentagon has now said that Russia’s recent moves looked like a ‘repositioning’. Highlighting that Russian forces have moved away from Ukraine’s capital Kyiv in the last few days, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby on Tuesday (local time) said that he believes this is a “repositioning”, not a “real withdrawal”. He added that a small number of Russian troops have moved from its position in the ‘last day or so’.

Russia and Ukraine held a new round of negotiations on Tuesday, which Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky termed as being ‘constructive’. Speaking hours after a member of the Russian negotiating team announced that the Ministry of Defense had decided to reduce military activity in Kyiv, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that it wasn’t a ‘real withdrwal’. “Has there been some movement by some Russian units away from Kyiv in the last day or so? Yeah. We think so. Small numbers,” said Kirby during a press briefing.

“But we believe that this is a repositioning, not a real withdrawal and that we all should be prepared to watch for a major offensive against other areas of Ukraine,” he added. Kirby’s comments came after the Russian defence ministry said it was withdrawing forces as “a good faith” measure in the talks. “Russia has failed in its objective of capturing Kyiv. It’s failed in its objective of subjugating Ukraine. But they can still inflict massive brutality on the country,” the Pentagon secretary said.

Russia prioritising the Donbass region: US defence official

Only a day earlier, a senior US defence official had told media that Russian troops were “making really no efforts on the ground to advance on the city”. He had also noted that the Russians were “prioritizing the Donbas” region. White House communications director Kate Bedingfield also sided with Kirby’s observation and said that “Everyone should expect that we’re going to continue to see attacks across Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, replying to query if Russia’s announcement was a sign of progress in the talks or an attempt by Moscow to buy time to continue its assault, US President Joe Biden said, “We’ll see. I don’t read anything into it until I see what their actions are.” Interestingly, the US’ statements side with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said that Russia could not be trusted. He had said that Ukraine will continue negotiations, but its officials didn’t trust the country that was “fighting to destroy us.”

Russian negotiator calls peace talks 'constructive'

During a press conference on March 29, Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky announced that the first day of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia was "constructive." Medinsky stated, "as soon as the agreement is prepared," a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might take place. "The Russian Federation in Istanbul received a clearly formulated position from Ukraine," Medinsky said, adding that Russia will adopt "steps to de-escalate the conflict with Ukraine." He further emphasised the significance of reaching a compromise and working on the treaty fast.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP