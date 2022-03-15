Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Russia has asked China for military and financial support, including pre-packaged, non-perishable military food kits. Russia has also asked China for military assistance including drones in order to support its invasion of Ukraine, a top US official cited by CNN said. As per the media outlet, the reported request by Russia underscores the basic logistical challenges that military analysts and officials say have stymied Russian progress in Ukraine and has raised questions about the fundamental readiness of the Russian military.

“Among the assistance Russia requested was pre-packaged, non-perishable military food kits, known in the US as meal, ready-to-eat, or MREs,” according to two CNN sources familiar with the matter.

According to the media outlet, food might be a request that China would be willing to meet because it stops short of lethal assistance that would be seen as deeply provocative by the West. Now, US officials are monitoring whether China provides some relief to Russia in other forms, like abstaining from voting at the UN.

China dismisses US claims as 'disinformation'

China, on the other hand, has stated that it is unaware of any suggestions that Beijing might be willing to help Russia. Speaking to CNN, Liu Pengyu, the Chinese embassy spokesperson in Washington, said, “I've never heard” of Russia’s request for military aid. The Chinese official has said that the assertions from US officials that Russia asked China for help to support its operation in Ukraine were “disinformation”.

It is to mention that Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Since then, the US and its European allies have introduced sanctions targetting several major Russian banks and high-rank Russian officials, including Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, besides ousting Russia from the SWIFT financial system. But China continues to raise objections to sanctions against Russia.

Beijing has maintained that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected, security concerns of all countries must be taken seriously, and all efforts that are conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis must be supported. It has also been actively promoting Moscow's claims that the US is financing biological weapons labs in Ukraine and urged Washington to come clean. China's Foreign Ministry repeated the Russian claim and even called for a probe.

Moreover, China has also opposed a trade embargo against Russia. China always advocates prudent use of sanctions and opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law, Representative of the Chinese Government on Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming said on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, the Chinese official made the remarks after the US earlier this week announced a ban on Russian oil and other energy imports. In response, Xiaoming stated that the sanctions without limitations will “undermine stability” and harm people’s well being in all countries. He also urged all parties to stay “cool-headed” and do more to ease the situation and prevent escalation of the tensions.

(Image: AP)