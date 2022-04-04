Russia Requests UNSC Meeting Over 'provocation Of Ukrainian Radicals' In Bucha

Amid the ongoing Russian offensive in Ukraine, the First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy has announced on Sunday that Moscow has sought a meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for Monday, claiming "provocation" by Ukrainian extremists in Bucha. Taking to Twitter, the Russian envoy said, “In the light of heinous provocation of Ukrainian radicals in Bucha, Russia requested a meeting of UN #SecurityCouncil on Monday, April 4.”

Dmitry Polyanskiy went on to say that Russia would expose "the Ukrainian instigators and their Western patrons," ANI reported.

Furthermore, this came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the photographs and videos apparently depicting residents' dead bodies scattered over the streets in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, near Kyiv, "genocide." During an interview with CBS News, Zelenskyy was asked if Russia is committing genocide in Ukraine and in responding to it, the president said, "Indeed. This is genocide," CNN reported.

Russia dismissed the charges of killing in Bucha and called it 'yet another provocation'

These victims, according to Ukraine, were killed by Russian soldiers. However, the Russian Defense Ministry, on the other hand, dismissed the charges, calling them "yet another provocation." The Russian Defense Ministry claimed, “All photos and video materials published by the Kyiv regime allegedly testifying to some 'crimes' committed by Russian soldiers in the town of Bucha, Kyiv region, is another provocation”. The ministry further added, “Not a single local resident has suffered from any violent actions while the Russian armed forces controlled the settlement".

According to media reports, all Russian forces withdrew fully from Bucha on March 30, the day after Russia and Ukraine had negotiations in Turkey.

Investigations demanded against Russian army atrocities in Bucha

In addition to this, Germany has demanded a probe against Russian army atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, where mass graves were uncovered, as well as urged for more harsh penalties against Russia. In a statement, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed that the Russian army's misdeeds must be brought to light. He went on to say that the offenders must be brought to justice and that foreign organisations should be allowed access to the region to document the horrors. Following the evacuation of Russian troops, Ukrainian officials reported the discovery of over 300 civilian remains in mass graves.

Meanwhile, On Sunday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres requested an impartial inquiry into the horrific deaths of civilians in Bucha. The UN head expressed his deep dismay at the photos of citizens who died in the ill-fated town on Twitter. Antonio Guterres also demanded "effective accountability" from those responsible for the heinous crime.

