Russia Requests UNSC Meeting Over Zaporizhzhia NPP In Ukraine; Cites 'threat' To Peace

Russia has requested the UN Security Council to hold a meeting regarding the situation around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Tuesday, August 23. The development has been confirmed by the First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations.

Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, said that they have requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council with regards to the "ongoing Ukrainian provocations against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," RIA Novosti reported.

Polyanskiy called the actions "threats to international peace and security" and added that they have requested UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to speak on the issue. He also informed that the UN Council meeting is due to take place at 22:00 (Moscow time) on August 23. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was seized by Russia shortly after Moscow's troops started an offensive in Ukraine on February 24. Russia has been accusing Ukraine of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Earlier, Russia announced that they were waiting for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to clarify his proposal regarding the demilitarisation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Russian Ambassador to the US, Vasiliy Nebenzia said that he has not been able to understand what Guterres has suggested, Sputnik reported. He further stated that demilitarizing the Zaporizhzhia NPP will make it prone to armed provocations. Nebenzia underscored that they had requested the UN Security to address the issue of Ukraine's shelling of the power plant. The statement of the Russian envoy to the US came after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the demilitarisation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

UN Chief calls for demilitarisation of Zaporizhzhia NPP

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on 18 August. Speaking at a press briefing after the meeting, Guterres called for the withdrawal of military equipment and security personnel from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

UN chief asserted that there should not be the further deployment of forces at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and called for a "demilitarized" nuclear power plant. He said that the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia must not be used in military action.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his nightly video address on 19 August, warned that this summer could be one of the "most tragic of all time" for various European nations if Russia continues to "blackmail with radiation."

