Russia Resorting To 'inefficient Weapons System' Due To Dearth Of Modern Machinery: UK

As Russian soldiers are marred by a dearth of weapons, they have now resorted to using Soviet-era ammunition, the British Ministry of Defence said in its latest intelligence update. In a tweet, the UK ministry said that since April, Russian medium bombers have likely launched dozens of Kh-22 air launchers and heavy anti-ship missiles against land targets- all manufactured and used in the 1960s era. As per the report, the launchers were designed for a nuclear warhead and their usage with conventional warheads considerably increased collateral damages.

“When employed in a ground attack role with a conventional warhead they are highly inaccurate and can therefore cause significant collateral damage and civilian casualties,” it said.

The British Ministry reasoned the Russian actions stating that it was because Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin’s forces were “running short” of more precise modern missiles. On the other hand, it said the Ukrainian air defences were still deterring its tactical aircraft from conducting strikes across much of the country. Laying bare details of the Russian advancements, the report stated that the invaders hadn’t been able to make advances in the city of Sieverodonetsk, in Luhansk Province.

“Intense Street fighting is ongoing and both sides are likely suffering a high number of casualties. Russia is massing fires with its artillery and air capabilities, in an attempt to overwhelm Ukrainian defences," the report added.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 11 June 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/7sAMSXqHpa



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/0H4JnqeYFy — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 11, 2022

Biden claims Zelenskyy snubbed intel on Russian invasion

As Russian troops continue to increase attacks in the industrial Donbas region, US President Joe Biden said that his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy “did not want to hear it” when American intelligence shared information on a potential Russian invasion of his country. Galvanising support for the war-torn country, the American leader, while speaking to donors at a Democratic fundraiser, affirmed that nothing like the ongoing conflict has happened since the second world war. “I know a lot of people thought I was maybe exaggerating. But I knew we had data to sustain he” — meaning Russian President Vladimir Putin — “was going to go in, off the border.”

It has been 108 days since Russia launched its ‘Special Military Operation’ on Ukraine and since then has turned it into a war of attrition. Zelenskyy has, although emerged as a voracious and valiant leader, his preparedness for the war has reportedly been questioned. Speaking about the same, Biden said, “There was no doubt (about the war). “And Zelenskyy didn’t want to hear it.”