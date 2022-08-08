As the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv shows no signs of subsiding, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed that the Ukrainian delegation has "left the radar" of the negotiation process. He also commended the efforts of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to organise the negotiations between the two warring countries. During his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan once again proposed a meeting and initiation of talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"President Erdogan repeatedly offered his services and made efforts to initiate the peace process. We know that his role was great enough in organising very, very good conditions for several rounds of negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations. But the Ukrainian delegation of negotiators, as they say, 'left the radar'," Peskov told reporters, RIA Novosti reported. He further stressed that the "military" operation in Ukraine will continue until Russia's "all goals are achieved." He added, "At the moment there are no negotiations, no prerequisites for them."

Notably, the delegations of Russia and Ukraine have held several rounds of peace negotiations since the onset of the war on February 24, but they all have failed to achieve the desired results. Meanwhile, Turkey has continued to serve as the primary mediator between the two warring sides for the last six months. Further, the transcontinental nation has also facilitated multiple rounds of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukraine dismisses Russia's claims about beginning fresh peace talks

Earlier on August 3, Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, stated that any claims made by Russia about beginning fresh peace talks are nothing but a "smokescreen". "There is nothing more cynical than Putin’s henchmen saying Russia is ready for peace talks. We hear and see this 'readiness' every day: artillery strikes, missile terror against civilians, mass atrocity crimes. Russia remains focused on war, everything else is just a smokescreen [sic]," he wrote in a Twitter post.

Earlier in July, David Arakhamiya, People's Deputy of Ukraine, stated that his country might resume peace talks with Russia in August. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government has made it clear that the country will not accept any ceasefire settlement that involves ceding territory to Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has clearly stated that he and his administration will not be a part of negotiations where the country has to "give away its territory to the enemy."

Image: AP