Russia Restricts Instagram Access, Accuses Meta Of Allowing Hate Speech Against Putin

Video sharing app Instagram has been restricted in the Russian Federation, as the country continues to close its online space. The decision was taken by the country’s internet regulator Roskomnadzor and executed starting the night of Sunday, March 13. Notably, Instagram is owned by Meta, which also owns Facebook which was blocked by Russia a few days ago.

On Monday, Instagram will be blocked in Russia. This decision will cut 80 million in Russia off from one another, and from the rest of the world as ~80% of people in Russia follow an Instagram account outside their country. This is wrong. — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) March 11, 2022

On Monday, the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 19th day with Russian troops continuing to attack south and east Ukraine. Experts opine that taking Mariupol and other ports located on the Sea of Azov could help the Russian Federation build a land corridor to Crimea, which it annexed in 2014. Ukrainians continued their battle to protect Kyiv’s sovereignty as Russian shelled the airport of Ivano-Frankivsk. A relentless assault on the besieged port city of Mariupol continued. Meanwhile, the US and NATO troops continue to supply weapons and military aid to Ukraine, a move that has attracted sharp criticism from Kremlin.

According to Netblocks, which cited real-time data, the service was restricted on Sunday night in-country across multiple providers. The ban came into effect across multiple providers which rendered the platform widely unusable, corroborating user reports. Notably, Instagram, which is the most popular social media website in Russia, was spared in the first round of sanctions but later Meta was accused of allowing Anti-Putin sentiments on Facebook. Therefore, it might have been tagged as an “extremist organisation” by Roskomnadzor leading to its subsidiary Instagram’s ban.

Facebook denounced by UN

Meanwhile, the United Nations (UN) on Friday, March 11, denounced Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms for allowing hateful remarks and calls for violence against the Russian military in some regions. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the international body does not condone such calls coming from either side in the Russia-Ukraine war. During a press conference on March 11, Dujarric said, “I can tell you, from our standpoint, we stand clearly against all hate speech, all calls for violence. That kind of language is just unacceptable, from whichever quarter it comes from.”

(Image: AP)