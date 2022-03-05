Russia Resumes Offensive In Ukraine After 7-hour Long Ceasefire In Mariupol & Volnovakha

After a day-long partial ceasefire, Russia has resumed its military offensive in Ukraine. "Offensive in Ukraine resumes after ceasefire", Russia's state-affiliated media RT announced.

A seven-hour long ceasefire began in Mariupol and Volnovakha cities of Ukraine on Saturday in order to set up humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and delivery of food and medicines. Mariupol with a population of 440,000 people and Volnovakha with 21,000 had been largely cut off water, heat, and electricity amid the war, Ukrainian media reported. Given the humanitarian crisis, a 64-km long Mariupol- Nikolskoe - Rozovka - Pologi - Orekhov - Zaporozhye route was chosen as a corridor and citizens of these crisis-hit cities were allowed to leave and seek aid. Announcing the establishment of the corridor, Russia stated that the area had been demilitarised and won’t suffer shelling anymore.

"Today, on 5 March at 10 AM-4 PM Moscow time, the Russian side declares a ceasefire and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha", the Russian Defence Ministry told reporters in Russia. The ministry also added that the humanitarian corridors and exit routes have been agreed upon with the Ukrainian side. The Mariupol-Nikolskoe-Rozovka-Pologi-Orekhov-Zaporozhye route has been chosen as a humanitarian corridor, said the authorities of Mariupol, quoted Sputnik.

Ukraine accuses Russia of violating ceasefire

A few hours into the ceasefire, however, Ukraine media claimed that evacuation in Mariupol has been cancelled due to the Russian side not adhering to the agreement. Visuals accessed by the Republic Media Network showed civilians thronging to a railway station in Mariupol for evacuation. But the process was postponed after the Municipal Council of Mariupol issued a statement saying that Russian forces were violating the ceasefire and continuing their shelling.

Meanwhile, the third round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is expected to take place on Monday, March 7, Ukrainian media reported quoting an official of the President of Ukraine. In the second session of talks, both the countries agreed to create safe corridors for civilians to exit besieged cities and observed a temporary ceasefire in areas where they will be created.