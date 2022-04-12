Russia Retaliates To YouTube's Duma TV Ban, Proposes 10-yr Suspension On Platform

Various social media platforms are leaving Russia after Vladimir Putin's unjustified attack on Ukraine. While some companies have cut their ties with the aggressor, some have been banned by the Russian Federation. Now, Russia is looking to ban the video streaming service YouTube from the country for 10 years. As per the reports of RIA Novosti, Alexei Chernyak, a State Duma deputy from the Crimean peninsula, proposed blocking access to YouTube video hosting in Russia for at least ten years.

Chernyak said that he wants to suggest to the State Duma's leadership that they look into the possibility of legally banning YouTube's operation in their nation for at least ten years. He further stated that even if they wish to return in a year or two, they won't be able to, and their domestic services will rapidly replace them.

YouTube restricted the Russian "Duma TV" channel from video hosting

This comes as Google, which owns YouTube restricted the "Duma TV" channel from video hosting. Roskomnadzor, which is a Russian communications regulator asked that the company restore access to the channel as soon as possible. Chernyak stated that the restriction of the Duma TV channel, as well as a monopoly on the dissemination of information, might be considered a provocative violation of rights and freedoms. The Deputy also said that the service has set up all of the conditions for itself to be outlawed on Russian soil, which will result in multimillion-dollar losses that aren't measured in rubles. He further said that the DumaTV team will continue to provide information to Russians on domestic sites, while video hosting on YouTube may be subject to the most strict reaction procedures.

Complete transfer of channels from YouTube to the Russian social network Vkontakte

In the meanwhile, it was reported that the official community of VKontakte developers announced that software developers have developed a solution enabling the complete transfer of channels from YouTube to the Russian social network Vkontakte. The developers devised a technology that allows users to effortlessly copy their YouTube feeds to VKontakte, according to TASS. The service will post all of the essential videos to the VKontakte community or the user's personal page after a few simple steps.

Image: AP/ Unsplash