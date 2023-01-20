Russia Sanctions 31 More NZ Journalists & Key Figures Including PM Jacinda Ardern's Fiancé

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday announced that it was banning 31 additional individuals of New Zealand from entering the Russian state over personal sanctions. The extended list includes journalists, senior government officials as well as public figures including incumbent New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's fiancé Clark Gayford. Moscow defended its decision saying that it was in response to New Zealand's campaign to sanction Russian individuals and legal entities over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to the list, published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website, 26 of the 31 figures are journalists. Moscow called the sanctions by New Zealand "imposed as part of the Russophobic campaign of the 'collective West'" and said that entry to Russia was indefinitely closed for the individuals "involved in promoting the anti-Russian agenda and supporting the regime in Kyiv". "Taking into account the fact that official Wellington does not intend to abandon the anti-Russian course and continues to produce new sanctions measures, work on updating the Russian "stop list" will continue," the statement read.

New Zealand's spree of sanctions against Russia

New Zealand has imposed a raft of sanctions on Russia in response to its war on Ukraine that started last February in 2022. Till date, more than 1,200 individuals and entities have been sanctioned, since the Russia Sanctions Act was passed in March. Massive trade tariffs have also been imposed which have seen two-way trade with Russia fall drastically. Wellington has defended its decision, saying, “Our sanctions are aligned with those of like-minded countries" to "exert pressure on Russia to change course by limiting its ability to finance and equip the war in Ukraine.”

New Zealand has targeted many aspects of Russia when it comes to sanctions ranging from defense and security sectors to individuals spreading disinformation campaigns in favour of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It has been vocal about its support of the US-led western bloc towards providing aid to war-torn Ukraine. Russia is currently the world's most-sanctioned country since it launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Russia banned the entire New Zealand Parliament in April, 2022

The Russian Federation on April 7, 2022 made a large-scale response to New Zealand's imposition of a 35% tariff on all Russian imports, Wellington's first tariffs since the formation of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). Russia blacklisted 130 New Zealanders which included all 120 Members of Parliament of the Parliament including outgoing PM Jacinda Ardern. New Zealand Governor-General Cindy Kiro, the country's spy chiefs and some defence and foreign figures in the secretariat were also on the list. "This step was taken in response to the unfriendly actions of the New Zealand Cabinet of Ministers, which joined the campaign initiated by the US and its satellites to contain Russia," said Moscow defending its action.

This move by the Kremlin was followed by the Russian Foreign Ministry releasing another list on July 30, 2022 announcing sanctions against 32 more Kiwis which comprised the " heads of municipal bodies, law enforcement agencies and journalists". Moscow said that those individuals were responsible for the formation of the "Russophobic agenda in this country". "Entry to the Russian Federation for these persons is closed on an indefinite basis," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in the statement along with the list.