Russia Sanctions 32 New Zealand Citizens In Retaliatory Move, Slams 'Russophobic Agenda'

In a retaliatory move against the sanctions imposed on the Russian citizens by New Zealand's government, Kremlin on Saturday announced sanctions on thirty-two citizens of New Zealand, including representatives of the command of the country's armed forces and journalists. In a statement published on July 30, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that it had resorted to the measure in response to the sanctions that were slapped by the New Zealand government on forty-four entities of Moscow who were allegedly "funding or fuelling the Russian war in Ukraine."

"In response to New Zealand government sanctions that apply to an increasing number of Russian citizens - both officials and their families, as well as representatives of the business community and media - 32 New Zealanders among heads of municipal bodies, law enforcement agencies, and journalists who form the Russophobic agenda in this country were added to the national stop list," Russia's ministry of foreign affairs announced in an official statement.

In a punitive measure, the government of New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had approved the regulations that also additionally designated Moscow's steadfast ally Belarus' individuals and entities, including President Lukashenko in the sanctions list. Ardern's administration announced that it was also extending the further prohibitions on Belarusians who were already sanctioned for assisting Moscow in its all-out invasion of Ukraine. Wellington also sanctioned what it described as Russia's "disinformation and malicious cyber actors."

New Zealand instates travel bans, restricts aircraft or ships owned by Moscow

Under the Russia Sanctions Act, New Zealand had instated travel bans and restricted any aircraft or ships owned by Moscow's sanctioned entities from entering the sovereign waters close to Wellington. It also carried out asset freezes and prohibitions on dealing with securities and services of Moscow. New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta also sanctioned Russia's largest state gas corporation Gazprom prompting Moscow to sanction at least 130 New Zealand citizens, including New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

“In connection with the introduction by the official Wellington of unprecedented sanctions that affected the top leaders of the Russian Federation and a significant part of the parliamentarians, members of the government and parliamentarians of New Zealand are included in the Russian “black list” on the basis of reciprocity,” Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.