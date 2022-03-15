Russia Sanctions Biden And Top US Officials: How Will Moscow's Counter Impact America?

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday imposed counter-sanctions against US President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and other top US officials in retaliation amid the ongoing war against Ukraine. Biden's son Hunter, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, US chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki have also been sanctioned. The sanctions bar them from entering Russia.

According to a statement by Foreign Ministry, this step was in response to a "series of unprecedented sanctions" that include prohibiting top Russian government officials from entering the US.

Will sanctions affect the US?

The sanctions will have minimal or no impact on US government officials as Moscow-Washington relations are at an all-time low due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It is unlikely that any top US official will visit Russia in the near future. The Putin administration has also stated that it will maintain official relations with the US and if required would make sure that high-level contacts with the people on the 'stop list' takes place.

This is not the first time Russia is imposing reciprocal sanctions. In 2014, in response to US' sanction for provocations in Ukraine, Russia published reciprocal sanctions against certain American citizens, including then-Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner.

What sanctions has US imposed on Russia?

Biden administration has banned Russian energy imports to the United States. The US has also inflicted sanctions on the Russian banks, key individuals and the central banks. Additionally, many multinational companies have also dumped Russia as retribution for its invasion of Ukraine.

Biden also informed that the United States will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia and restrict imports of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds. Disrobing the 'most favoured nation trade status' from Moscow would allow Washington and its allies to inflict higher tariffs on Russian imports, increasing the isolation of the Russian economy.

The most favoured nation status has been a baseline for global trade, ensuring that nations within the World Trade Organization are treated similarly. Some countries in the WTO have special privileges due to their status as developing economies. Russia would join the positions of Cuba and North Korea by not having MFN status from the US. This is in addition to boycotts against Russian oligarchs imposed by the US and other Western countries, which includes billionaires being stripped of their super-yachts moored on foreign ports as well as the targeting of their holdings.

What are the impacts of sanctions on Russia?

Russia is already showing signs of economic pain, with capital fleeing and investment falling. Russia Ruble has been continuously new lows. Russian banks have also been removed from the Swift international payment system. Visa, Mastercard, Apple, Google Pay and American Express have also limited their services in Russia.

For the world, energy and fuel can become expensive. In the US, the oil prices are at the highest level since 2008. The food prices could go higher as Russia and Ukraine are major producers of wheat and corn. With Russia being the largest exporter of metals, the prices of cars, wires batteries, and other things could go up.