Russia Says 20 Killed & 28 Injured In 'Ukraine's Deadly Missile Attack' On Donetsk

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow on Monday claimed that Ukrainian troops have attacked the separatist stronghold of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, further charging Kyiv of perpetrating a "war crime." According to The Guardian, Russia has blamed the Ukrainian army for launching a Tochka-U missile into a residential neighbourhood in Donetsk, in one of the city's most devastating strikes since Russia launched its 'military operation' in Ukraine over two weeks ago.

Further, the missile that was fired by the Ukrainian military has killed nearly 20 people and injured 28 others, claimed the Russian Foreign Ministry. Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson, Major General Igor Konashenkov revealed that among the injured include children, Associated Press reported.

According to Konashenkov, the Tochka-U missile was launched from a Ukrainian military-controlled region northwest of Donetsk. He accused Kyiv of commiting a "war crime" with the bombardment at the Donetsk neighbourhood.

Ukraine denied the missile attack

Meanwhile, Ukraine's government has rejected Russia's allegations. The missile, which had a shrapnel warhead, was a Russian rocket, according to Leonid Matyukhin, a Ukrainian military spokesperson. “It is unmistakably a Russian rocket or another munition; there’s not even any point talking about it,” he added as per The Guardian.

Heavy warfare in Donbas is still going on, according to the Kyiv Independent. Nearly 100 Russian troops have been killed in the conflict and six vehicles were demolished by Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrainian media reported. In Donetsk Oblast, Russia attempted to breach Ukrainian fortifications, the report added.

In addition to this, separatists, who have controlled the area, claimed that fragments from a rocket which they shot down killed between 16 and 20 people, The Guardian reported. The figure was raised by Russia's investigating committee, stating that at least 23 people, including children, lost their lives while 18 sustained injuries. A criminal investigation has been launched, according to investigators.

Furthermore, photographs and videos of the aftermath of the attack were posted on official separatist Telegram channels, showing burned-out automobiles, bodies scattered over the street, and shop damages. Denis Pushilin, the leader of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic, stated in an interview with Russian state media that the shot-down missile caused damage to residential neighborhoods.

(Image: AP)