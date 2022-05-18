Russia Says 694 Ukrainian Soldiers Blocked At Azovstal Steel Plant Surrendered On May 17

Amid the ongoing brutal war between Russia and Ukraine, the top official of the Russian Defence Ministry said at least 694 Ukrainian soldiers at the Azovstal steel plant have surrendered over the past 24 hours. According to Defence Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov, as many as 959 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered from the Azovstal steel plant since Monday. He informed a total of 80 soldiers who surrendered on Tuesday were wounded critically. According to him, among the injured, 51 soldiers were taken to hospital.

The Ministry of Defense of #Russia claims that about a thousand #Ukrainian servicemen from the #Azovstal plant surrendered. pic.twitter.com/KQJOPfGR83 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 18, 2022

However, the same has not been confirmed by Ukraine Defence Ministry. The major development came despite Ukraine’s deputy defence minister, Hanna Maliar, assured that negotiations for the fighters’ release were ongoing. "Ukrainian army is making plans to take out fighters who were still inside the sprawling steel mill," he had said. Earlier last month, it was reported that at least 267 Ukrainian soldiers from the 503rd battalion of the 36th separate marine brigade of the Naval Forces of Ukraine surrendered in Mariupol.

267 Ukraine Marines surrendered in Mariupol in April

According to the media report, the claim was made by the Head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, on the instant-messaging platform Telegram. As per Kadyrov's post, those Ukrainian troops who surrendered to Russian troops made the right choice to save the "lives of the long-suffering Ukrainian people". The Head of Chechnya said that the 267 Ukraine marines who are currently in Russian captivity are "completely safe".

"This is a very correct and informed choice! I have always turned to the Ukrainian military with a proposal to surrender and, together with the Russian military, to restore order in the country for the sake of the peaceful life of the long-suffering Ukrainian people," as per the Telegram post of Kadyrov.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians and the loss of infrastructure. Despite repetitive warnings from the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during an interview with Russian media, said, "Russia is not in the mood to wrap up the ongoing "military operations" without achieving the goal.

Image: AP