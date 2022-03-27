Russia Says Biden's Insult On Putin Narrowing Opportunity For Repairing Ties With US

As POTUS Joe Biden continuously chastised Russian President Vladimir Putin for his unjustified attack on Ukraine, the spokesperson of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov stated that the window of opportunity for repairing relations between Moscow and Washington has narrowed as a result of Biden's personal insults to Putin. His statement comes as earlier Biden called Putin a 'murderous dictator' and a 'thug.'

Peskov stated that a state leader should retain. He further stated that such personal insults close the window of possibility for their bilateral ties under the current US Administration and that this is something that must be taken into consideration. He also said that it is strange to hear accusations against Putin from Biden, who advocated destroying Yugoslavia and killing people. He continued by stating that Biden is the man who asked that Yugoslavia be bombed, according to TASS. Dmitry Peskov also accused Ukraine of stalling peace negotiations, claiming that Russia's delegation was willing to work more quickly than the Ukrainians.

'Russia has abandoned all illusions about relying on the West'

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov slammed the US, stating that it is acting like a 'global sheriff.' He stated that Russia has abandoned all illusions about relying on the West and Moscow would never accept a worldview controlled by the US, according to Daily Mail. He also warned that countries shipping armaments to Ukraine could be considered military targets by Russia. He also claimed that the West is completely dominated by the US and that the EU is powerless.

In the meanwhile, Biden continues his verbal attacks on Putin as while meeting with Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw on March 26, he referred to Putin as a 'butcher,' and said he is sceptical that Putin has switched Russia's war plan to focus on eastern territories. Earlier he has also called Putin a war criminal.

Nearly 4 million people have fled Ukraine

Putin has described the invasion as a special operation aimed at weakening the country's military capabilities and removing dangerous nationalists. Moscow has denied that it is targeting civilians. However, around a thousand civilians have died since the conflict started. Nearly 4 million people have fled Ukraine as of now.

Image: Republicworld/AP