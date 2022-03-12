Russia Says Finland & Sweden Joining NATO Can Have Political & Military Repercussions

In a massive development, Russia has threatened military operation on Finland and Sweden days after the invasion of Ukraine in the guise of denazifying the country. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister said that Finland and Sweden joining North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) could have both political and military repercussions.

It should be noted that Sweden and Finland are the only two non-NATO members among the eight Baltic and Nordic nations, and Moscow's attack on Kyiv has forced both countries in favour of joining the alliance.

Earlier this month, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg had invited Finland and Sweden to attend a virtual summit regarding the Ukraine crisis.

Why Russia is against Sweden and Finland's NATO membership?

Both countries have remained military neutral since the end of World War II. They also remained politically neutral in the 1990s but the viewpoint changed after joining the European Union. But Russia's aggression in the recent past has forced Sweden and Finland to rethink potential NATO membership.

A statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry voiced concerns never heard before, efforts by the US and Alliance to “drag” Finland and Sweden into NATO—a statement that prompted threats and retaliatory measures warnings from the Russian regime.

"We’ve heard this before," noted the Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto during a conversation with Finnish public broadcaster YLE, assertively brushing off Moscow’s threats against Finland.

“Should Finland be NATO’s external border, it rather means that Russia would ‘most certainly’ take that into account in its own defence planning and strategies. I don’t see anything new as such in Russian side’s threatening statements,” Haavisto said, referring to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova’s speech.

On Tuesday, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson rejected the opposition's calls to consider applying for NATO membership, saying that it would destabilise security in northern Europe. Andersson highlighted that Sweden's accession to NATO would further "increase tensions."